Long bombs sink Fallon girls basketball against Truckee

The long shot rained on the Wave in the second half Tuesday, allowing Truckee to break open a close game at halftime for a 54-39 Northern 3A win at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Earlier in the season, the Wolverines defeated Fallon, 45-32, in Truckee.

Sophomore Ryan Flynn, who led all scorers with 15 points, sunk her first trey in the second quarter and then drained four more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Flynn launched a pair of 3-pointers from the right side, and the other two past the key.

The Lady Wave (7-9 overall, 4-5 in league) and Truckee (13-3, 8-2) mixed it up at the beginning of the game with a spirited first quarter. Fallon took an early 4-2 lead and kept pressure on the Wolverines with a full-court press until Emma Cooley hit the first of Truckee’s nine 3-point shots. Truckee led by as many three points, 8-5, after Annika Thayer’s putback and free throw.

Fallon came back to take a 10-8 lead on a basket from Aisha Sharron and Madison Whitaker. With time ticking off before the end of the first quarter, Truckee’s Emily Monson drove the baseline from the left side for a layup to tie the score.

Within seconds after the second quarter began, Fallon had its last lead on a Makenzee Moretto layup.

Truckee, though, worked the inside and outside, including a pair of 3-pointers from Elena Friedman and another from Flynn. Truckee led by as many as nine points with 3:29 left before halftime when Cooley connected on an awkward shot.

The Wave had a modest 6-2 run on Sam Frost’s long shot inside the line, Sharron’s hook shot and Whitaker’s layup.

Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter. Truckee led by as many as 13 points after Cooley ran the floor on a fast break and also nailed a 3-pointer. She finished with 11 points. With 1:13 left, Fallon scored six of its eight points on two treys from Shaylee Fagg to close the gap, 38-33.

Flynn took over with outside shooting in the Wolverines’ 16-6 fourth quarter. Moretto, Sharron and Sydney Jarrett each had baskets from inside the paint.

Sharron led Fallon with 10 points, and Moretto added nine. Thayer also scored in double figures for Truckee with 12 points.

Fallon is on the road Friday at Sparks and the following day home against Fernley. Truckee is on the road at North Valleys on Friday.