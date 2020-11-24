Louisiana Tech women’s soccer inks Carson High’s Rabideau

Madison Rabideau looks upfield during an NIAA League Match at Carson High School.

There’s nothing easy about flying to a new state, or moving nearly 2,000 miles away from home in order to keep pursuing your dream.

Carson High’s Madison Rabideau plans to do just that next year after signing her Letter of Intent last week to continue her soccer career at Louisiana Tech.

Rabideau, who has been playing soccer since she was five, said her family is one of her support systems.

When she heads to Ruston, Louisiana, the outgoing Senator said the closest family she will have nearby would be about a three-and-a-half hour drive away.

“The distance will be hard because me and my family is so close. Throughout my soccer career, they’ve always been there,” said Rabideau.

The steps toward the decision

Nothing about visiting and figuring out recruitment visits – or even talking with coaches – has been easy in 2020.

When not dawning the royal blue and white, Rabideau has been playing club soccer in Reno due to the lack of high school competition.

Competing with and against the best players in the area has built the Senator senior into who she is on the soccer field.

It’s also helped shape her dreams from when she was younger.

“I’ve wanted to play at the Division I level from when I was very young,” said Rabideau. “It’s a big inspiration. … As I was getting older I knew I wanted to go Division I, so I started to push myself to get there.”

The interest starting building throughout her junior year and showed the high school senior that her hard work was beginning to pay off.

The newest Bulldog was a second team all-region defender her junior year at Carson and says her technical skill is a big reason why she’s found success on the pitch.

Rabideau grew up learning soccer from her father, who also served as her coach in her younger years.

At Louisiana Tech, Rabideau will be a part of Conference USA and Bulldog squad that put together a 13-4-3 record in 2019.

“It’s really important to me because it just shows that if you work hard enough – and are willing to put in the time and effort – you can do what your dreams are,” Rabideau said.

Once on campus, Rabideau says she wants to pursue a major in the medical field and is leaning toward anesthesiology.

