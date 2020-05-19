LTCC soccer picks up two Carson High signees

The two newest signees for Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer have had two different paths to get their next steps.

Carson High seniors Annika Wick and Micah Merriner both spent four years on the varsity pitch donning the Senators’ royal blue and white and will be once again in the same uniform for at least one more season.

Getting to the point of playing collegiate soccer was a goal neither truly realized until high school, but as a freshman Wick saw just how attainable the goal was on a Carson team littered with talent that finished the year 16-1-1.

The lasting impression the upperclassmen made on Wick drove her philosophy on the field for the next three years.

“They were really big leaders and as I kept playing in high school I wanted to be one of the leaders as I got older,” Wick said, who started playing soccer at the age of 4.

Merriner was also a varsity player as a freshman, but didn’t envision herself continuing on after high school – at least early on.

A budding interest in fitness as a senior flipped Merriner’s perspective.

“I was actually getting into fitness a lot and I thought might as well put this to good use. I really didn’t want to play soccer in college because I didn’t think I’d be in shape or anything. Once I started building muscle and stuff I thought, this would be kind of fun if I did well,” said Merriner.

The change in her approached stemmed from her senior project and the goal of finishing a half marathon.

“I felt out of shape all the time. Then I started working out and eating right and my whole attitude change, physically I could just do stuff I couldn’t normally do,” added Merriner.

Wick was a first team all-Northern Region defender as a senior while Merriner earned second team honors for her play in the midfield last season.

The two Senator teammates have known each other through the game of soccer since their middle school days.

“We are super compatible on the field. I’m super excited to keep playing with her,” said Wick.

Both will get to play next to another former Carson graduate in Valeria Martinez, who was a freshman at LTCC this past season.

“She said she loved it,” said Wick of her conversations with Martinez. “(Coach) Jeremy (Evans) was very confident in his whole team and everything he runs there.”

“I’ve always liked Annika, we’re like sisters. I’ve played with Val my whole life, so it’s really nice to know someone you have on the team,” Merriner said.

Now the two friends will link up with a Coyote’s team that went 19-1-1 last season and made it all the way to the CCCAA semifinals before falling to San Diego Mesa, 1-0.

LTAs for their pursuits off the field, Wick says she’s thinking of studying business as she’s started to gain an interest in interior design. Merriner said she’s considering heading toward a major in business or marketing.