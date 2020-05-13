Luschar selected as all-American

Premiere Girls Fastpitch named Carson High’s Kailee Luschar as a 2020 Western Region All-American, despite not even being able to step on the field this season.

Luschar, who signed to play softball with Arizona State Nov. 15, posted several outlandish numbers across her junior season.

As a junior, Luschar hit a gaudy .579 average with 55 hits on the season, posting the highest batting average by over 30 percentage points in Northern Nevada Class 4A.

The outgoing Senator put together a .768 slugging percentage while logging a 1.401 on-base plus slugging clip. She also stole 35 bases in the process.

Luschar was a three-time Northern all-region selection and was named as the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.

She was also one of four Arizona State commits to be named to the Western Region All-American team by Premiere Girls Fastpitch.