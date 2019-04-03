Max effort leads CHS past Reed

Carson High First Baseman Garritt Benavidez with the stretch during the game between Carson High and Reno High at Carson High in Carson City, Nevada.

Carson High Baseball

Max Fontaine singled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Carson High baseball team beat Reed 3-2 on Tuesday at Ron McNutt Field.

Fontaine was also the winning pitcher, pitching two perfect innings while striking out three. Starting pitcher Justin Stevens gave CHS an excellent effort on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking one over six innings as Stevens and Fontaine combined for 10 strikeouts.

Reed tied the game 2-2 in the seventh on the strength of a stolen base. Justin Nussbaumer went 3-for-4 to lead Carson.