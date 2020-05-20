McCormick named state wrestling recipient for Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award

Fallon senior Tommy McCormick, who won his third state title this year, was named the Nevada state winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award and is eligible for the regional and national awards, which will be announced this month.

McCormick wrestling

It feels like forever since he won his third state wrestling title but Fallon senior Tommy McCormick picked up another impressive award.

McCormick was named the Nevada state winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award as announced by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. McCormick is eligible for the regional and national awards, which will be announced on May 21 and May 28.

McCormick was as dominant as ever this year on the mat and was arguably the most dominant in the 3A. During the postseason, he pinned all his opponents, including his final opponent of his career. That match lasted less than 30 seconds.

For McCormick, he wanted to place at every tournament this past season and while he fell short in one competition, he said he was especially proud of placing fifth at the Reno Tournament of Champions. But he also wanted to be the best in his weight class in the Silver State, and he accomplished this on his way to his fourth regional title and third state title.

“I wanted to have a dominant season,” he said. “I believe I was the best wrestler in all of Nevada this year. I defeated the 4A state champion of my weight class. I also never gave up a single takedown to anyone from Nevada all year.”

McCormick, who helped the football team win a state title in 2018, has excelled in the classroom where he has a 4.7 grade-point average. McCormick will attend Idaho in the fall to play football with his brother, Sean, while studying biology.

Tommy McCormick said his older brother drove him to be better and lead by example, both on the field and in the classroom.

“The one person I have always looked up to is my brother. It seemed like everything that Sean did, he was phenomenal at,” Tommy McCormick said. “Sean was the hardest working person at all times. There was never a time where I saw someone outworking him. Sean was also a tremendous leader. Vocally and leading by example. He wouldn’t let anyone on the team slack off.

“This is exactly how I want to be and how I want other people to see me. I want to be known as the hardest working, best leader, and most dedicated person. Off the field, he was just the same: always getting good grades and staying out of trouble. He was the best role model I could have had growing up my whole life.”

And although McCormick won’t be stepping onto the mat again, he is looking forward to the new challenge of playing football at the Division I level. After football, McCormick wants to become an orthopedic surgeon.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play football for a Division I program, and this school gives me the chance to do so,” he said. “I want to specialize as an orthopedic because I want to help injured athletes get back onto the field as fast as possible. Unfortunately, I have had to visit with a couple of orthopedic doctors during my career. I have great respect for what they do and was thankful they could help my recovery. I want to be able to do that something for others. I love helping people and hope to give back to the community I grew up in.”

About the DSHSEA

The DSHSEA was established in 1996 to honor Olympic and world champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in January 1996. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Member in 1997 and as a member of the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

The award recognizes and celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior male wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.

Winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.

“This is the 25th year that we have presented our Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award and we’re excited to recognize another group of young men, who have excelled not only on the wrestling mat, but also in the classroom and in their communities,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Lee Roy Smith. “I want to thank our selection committee for the thorough work they have done in determining this year’s winners. We look forward to following these young men as they chart new goals for themselves on the mat and in their lives.”