McCormick says he’s Idaho-bound

Tommy McCormick, one of the Northern 3A’s most dominant players on both sides of the ball, has verbally committed to play football next season at the University of Idaho.

The first official signing day is in December.

The 6-foot, 165-pound senior has played for the Greenwave for three years and was a member of last year’s undefeated team that won its second state championship in four years. This year’s team wrapped up the regular Northern 3A title with an undefeated record and plays Spring Creek Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

McCormick had an idea where he wanted to play because his older brother, Sean, is on the team.

“This is where I want to be,” McCormick said. “I want to play with my brother for a few more years.”

As teammates on the Greenwave, Sean was one year ahead of Tommy but they were part of the 2018 state championship team.

McCormick said he visited the campus in Moscow, Idaho, saw both the old and newer buildings and thought, “This is a cool-looking campus.” He said Carroll College in Helena, Mont., was a second choice because his father played football there, having been inducted in the college’s athletics Hall of Fame, and his older sister attends Carroll and plays on the softball team.

McCormick said he’s seen a few games and knows what it will take to play for the Vandals, which compete in the Big Sky Conference. Head coach Paul Petrino is in his seventh year.

“I feel I can work and get on the depth chart and play,” he said.

McCormick said his brother, Sean, is happy with the decision.

“He was happy,” McCormick said. “He seemed excited for me to come up there and be with him.”

Fallon coach Brooke Hill said McCormick has emerged from his brother’s shadow this season and made a name for himself.

In nine games, McCormick, has caught 42 passes for 679 yards as a wide receiver, and has intercepted two passes and made 47 solo tackles and 12 assists as a defensive back. The Fallon senior has also scored 13 touchdowns.

McCormick’s junior year was just as stellar in 12 games. He caught 35 passes for 634 yards and scored six touchdowns, and on defense he had 48 solo tackles and five assists. He was named to the first team as athlete or the league’s top utility player and repeated the selection on the state 3A team. He was also second-team offense as a wide receiver and second-team defense as a linebacker.

During his junior year, he won his second consecutive state wrestling title at 152 pounds, and the baseball team was a state runner-up.

Hill said McCormick has had an outstanding year playing football.

“He’s worked very hard for us, and he’s been an all-league player for us and will be one for us this year plus more,” Hill said.

Hill added McCormick is bigger, stronger and taller this year and through hard work, has made himself a Division I player. Not only does McCormick excel on the field, but he also maintains a high grade point average and challenges himself with his courses.

“He does a good job on both ends,” Hill said. “Colleges like to see that.”

As a leader, Hill said McCormick has stepped into the role that was held last year by Sean and other seniors.

Dr. Tom McCormick, who is also an assistant varsity football coach, said both his sons have had a good relationship and don’t fight like “cats and dogs.” Both compete in football and wrestling, but he said they love football.

“We left it to Tommy and let him make that decision,” his father said. “He came to the decision he wanted.”

Although Dr. McCormick said he loved attending Carroll College, he is pleased with his son’s choice.