McCormick signs letter of intent to play at Idaho

Tommy McCormick is the latest Greenwave football player to take his game to the next level.

His parents, grandparents, sister Megan and Fallon football coach Brooke Hill attended the signing on Wednesday along with other players and coaches. The Fallon senior said he will play at the University of Idaho along with his brother, Sean, who is currently a freshman.

“This is where I want to be,” McCormick said when he announced his choice in early November. “I want to play with my brother for a few more years.”

Tommy McCormick earned Northern 3A first-team honors at wide receiver and linebacker. He caught 52 passes for 798 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and recorded 68 tackles and two interceptions on defense. The 6-foot, 165-pound three-sport athlete played on a state-winning Greenwave football team in 2018, and the 2019 team finished as state runner-up. In two seasons the Greenwave football team lost only two games.

In addition to his successful on the football field, McCormick is a two-time state wrestling champion, and he played on the state runner-up baseball team last year.

Hill said additional colleges have contacted him regarding other football players.

Earlier this month, McCormick and his Greenwave teams also received recognition at the program’s annual awards dinner. Hill acknowledged both his coaches, many of whom have been with the program for 11 years.

“Successful teams have great coaches,” Hill said of his assistants. “We spend hours together breaking down film. We have a lot of time together from May to December.”

Since 2013, Fallon has been in four state 3A championship games, winning in 2015 and last year. During the past three years, Fallon had compiled a 31-5 overall record, best among 3A programs.

Hill has a reason to be optimistic for the future. The freshman team had an undefeated season, and the junior varsity was one of the top teams in the Northern 3A.

“Tremendous thins on the lower levels are allowing for success on the varsity level,” Hill pointed out. “The last five years we’ve had two state championships. We have a culture here, an expectation. We’ll lose some great kids, but the coaches and I feel we’ll be as strong in the future.”

Hill stressed the 24-20 loss to Fernley at state does not take away from the season. The Wave won the regular season title, put together a 10-game winning streak and placed numerous players on the Northern 3A first- and second-teams and honorable mention. He commended Fernley for its state championship, said the Vaqueros played a great game, had no turnovers and tackled well.

Hill also recognized each varsity player and announced the top awards. He said Brock Richardson and McCormick were the co-Most Valuable Player, Dominyke Edwards earned defensive MVP, Elijah Jackson was offensive MVP and lineman of the year was Sione Otuafi.

Seniors honored were Otuafi, James Harmony, Zane Johnston, Edwards, Jackson, McCormick, Thomas Steele, Jonathon Blakey, Benjamin Bake, Nofoefia Falani, Devin Sousa, Richardson, Ethan Andrews, Zeke Washington and Morgan Lawry.