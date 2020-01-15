McCormick takes 2nd in Calif., Fallon places 3 in Minden

Although no champions were crowned, the Greenwave wrestling team sent three to the podium in Saturday’s Douglas Invitational in Minden.

Isiah Diaz took third and Wyatt Hatch and Jeremiah Prinz each finished fourth as Fallon heads to Spring Creek this weekend for a two-day tournament.

In California, Tommy McCormick took second in the Battle for the Belt, one of the best tournaments in the region.

In Minden, Diaz (132) fell in the first period of the semifinals but won his next two to finish third. Diaz pinned Smith Valley’s Jackie Sceirine in the consolation semifinal and won by forfeit in his last match. Hatch (138) fell in the quarterfinal but won three in a row to set up the third-place bout. Hatch, though, fell in the second period to Reno’s Aidan Layfield.

Jeramiah Prinz (106) won his first two bouts to advance to the semifinal round where he fell to McQueen’s Ben Miller. Prinz, though, battled back to win and end in the third-place match before falling to South Tahoe’s Aiden Breen in the second period.

Lucas Prinz (112) advanced to the quarterfinal round but lost 8-2 to McQueen’s Vinnie Scichilone to drop into the consolation round. Prinz won twice by fall but lost to Damonte Ranch’s Tracy Willis, 9-4. Steven Moon (145) won his first match but fell in his next two to Lowry’s Cade Bell and Yerington’s Dante Reviglio.

Nevaeh King (120), Xavier Capton (152) and Joshua White (160) lost both of their matches.