Meyer, Moriarty take honors at Silver Oak

John Meyer and Michael Moriarty carded 74s to take the low gross honors at the Sunday Men’s Club event May 3 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finisher in the first flight was Meyer with 68 and Moriarty second at 71. Daniel Root was right behind with 72, while Francisco Delaparra and Ben Gelbaum tied for fourth with 73.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Stevan Lyon led the way with a low net 70. Eric Fujita was second with 71, while Bert Wells, Paul Jorgensen and Aaron Thacker tied for third with 73.

In the third flight, Kelly Pingel led the way with a net 71, followed by Alvin Athie with 72. Bryce Nolan and Ron Tamori tied for third with 74, and Gary Yoakum and Brad Williams tied for fifth with 75.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 25 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry.

Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network service for the year, lunches and awards banquet if health precautions permit, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.