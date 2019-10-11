Miners ground game rolls through Carson football

Bishop Manogue spread around its offensive wealth Friday night in a 45-7 victory over Carson High football in Carson.

Five different Miner players found the end zone, the first score coming on a 13-yard passing touchdown from Drew Scolari to Mateo Reviglio on Bishop Manogue’s opening offensive possession.

Carson had an opportunity to answer back as a play fake allowed Senator quarterback Will Breeding to go over the top to an open receiver, but Carson couldn’t haul in the open reception.

The drop didn’t stall the Senator drive after a roughing the punter penalty gave Carson a fresh set of downs.

On the following play, a bad snap led to a 12-yard loss and eventually Carson’s second punt of the evening.

“We had a chance early in the game to kind of make a game of it,” said Carson head football coach Blair Roman. “When you have a chance to make plays, you’ve got to make plays.”

Bishop Manogue put together another touchdown drive early in the second quarter set up by a 49-yard run from Scolari, who broke away from a Senator defender who had two hands on him in the backfield.

Miner running back Zeke Lee put his stamp on the game on Bishop Manogue’s third drive with a 54-yard run in which he shook off several Carson tacklers.

After Manogue made it 21-0 midway through the second quarter, Carson drove the ball 50 yards and into enemy territory, but a fumble wound up in the hands of the Miners.

Lee took full advantage of the turnover, sprinting 73 yards to pay dirt for his only score of the evening. The Miner senior ended the game with 16 carries for 148 yards and the long touchdown run.

After a Bishop Manogue field goal to start the second half, Carson was able to put together its first scoring drive of the contest.

Given a short field after the Miners went four-and-out, Carson needed two plays to get on the board.

Breeding hit Gilbert Polanco-Vasquez for a 19-yard completion up the near sideline before finding Andrew Goodale on a back shoulder throw.

Goodale hauled in the catch and avoided Miner defenders down the sideline on his way to a 35-yard reception late in the third quarter.

Breeding ended the night, unofficially, 7-of-14 for 101 yards and the touchdown strike.

“I thought there were some plays tonight that were really, really good,” said Roman of Breeding’s play. “His development is going to be big for our program.”

Bishop Manogue went on to add two more scores before all was said and done.

A Carson team that was banged up prior to kickoff continued to see the injury bug creep onto its sideline as a number of Senators were forced out of action with injuries.

“Hopefully nothing season ending, but we definitely got a little banged up tonight,” said Roman. “We will assess that as the week unfolds.”

UP NEXT: It doesn’t get any easier for Carson (2-5, 0-2) next week as the Senators travel to Damonte Ranch (6-1, 2-0) for another league contest.