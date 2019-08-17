Montreux Golf & Country Club will no longer host Barracuda Championship

RENO, Nev.- Montrêux Golf & Country Club announced today that, after 21 years, it will no longer host the Barracuda Championship, an official PGA TOUR event. The decision was reached by the Montrêux Golf & Country Club Board of Directors after many weeks of study and discussion.

“Our decision to discontinue hosting the Barracuda Championship was not an easy one, nor one that we took lightly,” said Tim Slapnicka, president of the board of directors. “We evaluated the financial impact on our Club, as well as the impact on our facilities, our members and Montrêux homeowners, and came to the conclusion that it was in our best interests not to enter into a new agreement to host the tournament.”

The Montrêux community has grown considerably and there has been an increasing need to maximize the availability of the facilities and minimize the impacts on the growing membership and homeowners. It is rare for private clubs to host PGA events annually for more than a few years for these reasons.

“Our relationship with the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation and the PGA has been a very positive one for 21 years, and the members of the Montrêux community have been proud to be a part of this event that has given so much back to our community,” Slapnicka continued. “As a result, we are committed to hosting charitable events here at Montrêux that will continue to benefit the community, regardless of whether or not another course is found in northern Nevada to host the tournament. We look forward to assessing the community’s needs and how we can best support those needs at Montrêux.”