Nevada announces no fans for football season opener

Nevada coach Jay Norvell, center, leads his team onto the field to face Weber State for an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

AP Photo/Lance Iversen

The University of Nevada announced no fans will be allowed to the season-opening contest against Wyoming Oct. 24.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the university said that despite Governor Sisolak’s allowance for a maximum gathering size of 250 people, the home opener will be played without fans as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb on campus.

“Although we have done an extraordinary job of fighting the spread of the virus on campus by wearing face coverings, social distancing and using good hygiene, off-campus activities have contributed to the spike in positive cases on campus,” said new university president Brian Sandoval. “Being part of the Wolf Pack means that we must all make sacrifices for the greater good of our community and University, not just when we are here, but everywhere we go. These shared sacrifices to defeat COVID-19 are not always pleasant or convenient, but they are necessary.”

Only family members of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend the home opener.

Other closures

The press release Tuesday also announced that the E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center will be closed for the remainder of the semester, starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

Fitness classes will continue to be offered online and equipment checkout will remain available.

The Lombardi Pool will remain open.

“The number one priority is to always protect the health, safety and welfare of our campus and the community we serve. It is always our mission to ‘Protect the Pack,’” said Sandoval.