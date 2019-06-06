Nevada to be in Al Attles Classic

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the field of teams for the first-ever Al Attles Classic to be held on December 21.

The one-day quadruple-header will feature Stanford vs. San Diego, California vs. Boston College, Arizona vs. St. John’s and Saint Mary’s vs. Nevada. The games will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which will be the new home for the Golden State Warriors.

The event is named after Warriors legend Al Attles, who has been involved with the team for nearly 60 years. As head coach, Attles led the Warriors to their first NBA title in 1975

Attles will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

“We are very excited to participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Al Attles Classic at the new Chase Center in San Francisco,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “The opportunity to have Nevada play in the event in this new venue will be something special for our team, coaches and fans. Facing a quality opponent in Saint Mary’s will provide us with a challenge in a neutral setting.”

Times of the games have yet to be determined.