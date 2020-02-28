Nevada Wolf Pack 2020 football schedule released

RENO — Coming off back-to-back bowl appearances, the Nevada football team has its schedule for the 2020 season set as league games were announced by the Mountain West on Thursday.

The Wolf Pack will play six home games at Mackay Stadium this season, including non-conference games against UC Davis and UTEP. Mountain West opponents in Mackay Stadium this season include West Division showdowns against San Diego State, Fresno State and San José State, plus a visit from Wyoming of the Mountain Division.

The Wolf Pack returns quarterback Carson Strong, running backs Toa Taua and Devonte Lee, and wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Elijah Cooks. First-team All-MW selection Dom Peterson anchors a Wolf Pack defensive that will be led by first-year coordinator Brian Ward under fourth-year head coach Jay Norvell.

After the second bye weekend of the season, the Wolf Pack closes to the 2020 regular season Nov. 28 in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNLV.

The Mountain West championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Game times and television availability have not been determined.

Season-ticket deposits are on sale. Nevada is finalizing ticket prices for the upcoming season and the renewal process for season-ticketholders is expected to begin in March. For information, call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com.

2020 Nevada Football Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 29 vs. UC Davis

Sept. 5 at Arkansas

Sept. 12 vs. UTEP

Sept. 19 at South Florida

Sept. 26 vs. San Diego State

Oct. 3 at Hawai`i

Oct. 17 at New Mexico

Oct. 24 vs. Fresno State

Oct. 31 vs. Utah State

Nov. 7 at San José State

Nov. 14 vs. Wyoming

Nov. 28 at UNLV