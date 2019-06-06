Nevada Wolf Pack announces Mountain West men’s basketball schedule

DATE OPPONENT Dec. 7 at Air Force Jan. 1 Colorado State Jan. 4 Boise State Jan. 8 at San José State Jan. 11 at Utah State Jan. 15 Wyoming Jan. 18 at San Diego State Jan. 22 UNLV Jan. 25 New Mexico Jan. 29 at Colorado State Feb. 1 at Boise State Feb. 5 Air Force Feb. 8 at San José State Feb. 12 at UNLV Feb. 19 at New Mexico Feb. 22 Fresno State Feb. 26 at Wyoming Feb. 29 San Diego State Mar. 4-7 Mountain West Championship, Las Vegas

RENO —The Mountain West announced its 2019-20 conference men’s basketball schedule Thursday. Nevada has won the last three MW regular season titles and will seek a fourth under first-year head coach Steve Alford. Some game dates could shift to accommodate national television broadcasts. Game times will be announced at a later date along with the nonconference portion of the schedule.

In the last three seasons the Wolf Pack has posted a 44-10 record in Mountain West play. Nevada’s first MW regular season title came in 2017 when the Pack posted a 14-4 conference mark and followed that with back-to-back seasons of 15-3 to capture two more titles. Nevada became just the second school along with BYU to win back-to-back outright MW regular season titles in 2017 and 2018.

The 18-game conference schedule is comprised of home-at-home games with eight schools and single games with two MW members. The Pack will play single games at Utah State and at home against Fresno State this season.

Nevada begins the MW season on Dec. 7 at Air Force before returning home to host Colorado State and Boise State on Jan. 1 and 4. The Pack went 15-0 at home last season and 9-0 in conference play. Overall Nevada has won its last 18 games at Lawlor Events Center which ties the school record.

Road games at San José State on Jan. 8 and at Utah State on Jan. 11 follow the two-game homestand. The Wolf Pack and USU tied for the 2019 MW regular season title last season with 15-3 records.

A home game with Wyoming on Jan. 15 is followed by a road contest on Jan. 18 at San Diego State. The Pack hosts intrastate rival UNLV on Jan. 22 and New Mexico on Jan. 25.

In the second meetings of the season Nevada is at Colorado State on Jan. 29 and Boise State on Feb. 1. Home rematches with Air Force and San José State will be Feb. 5 and Feb. 8. The return game at UNLV is scheduled for Feb. 12 and the Pack travels to New Mexico on Feb. 19.

The lone game with Fresno State is set for Feb. 22 at Lawlor Events Center. The Pack plays Wyoming in Laramie on Feb. 26 and concludes the regular season on Feb. 29 hosting San Diego State.

The MW Championship will be played March 4-7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

