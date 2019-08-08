Nevada Wolf Pack football holds Fan Fest, open scrimmage on Saturday

RENO — The Nevada football team will hold this year’s Fan Fest on Saturday inside Mackay Stadium.

The morning scrimmage, which will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., will feature the first of two open scrimmages Wolf Pack fans can attend to get a peek at the team. Fans are invited to come sit in the stands and watch practice and the scrimmage, as well as stick around after to get autographs from their favorite players and from head coach Jay Norvell. The new equipment truck will be unveiled, making a great backdrop for group photos and selfies.

Concessions will be open during the scrimmage, and the Wolf Pack ticketing staff will also be in attendance, helping those who have not yet purchased their season tickets find their best options. The second open scrimmage will be the evening of Aug. 16 in Mackay Stadium.

The season kicks off at home this year as the Wolf Pack is set to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.