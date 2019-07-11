Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball will host Utah, USC at Lawlor Events Center

RENO — The University of Nevada men’s basketball team will play six non-conference home games at Lawlor Events Center next season.

The Wolf Pack will play a total of 15 games at home, including the nine Mountain West Conference games.

“This schedule is both challenging and exciting,” first-year head coach Steve Alford said. “We have a non-conference schedule that will prepare our team for Mountain West play. I’ve been very encouraged by how our young men have approached their summer workouts. I cannot say thank you enough for the incredible welcome our staff has received from the people of Reno. We are anxious to build our culture and put a product on the court that our fans are proud to support.”

Nevada will play its first four games of the season at home which includes hosting a pair of Pac-12 opponents in Utah and USC. The Pack picked up road wins at both schools last season. Utah comes to Reno on Nov. 5 followed by Loyola Marymount on Nov. 9. Texas-Arlington and USC are at LEC on Nov. 12 and 16.

The first road game of the season is at Davidson on Nov. 19 followed by three games at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 22-25. The Pack opens play with Fordham on Nov. 22 and faces either Valparaiso or Grand Canyon on Nov. 23 or 24. The final day of the Paradise Jam is set for Monday, Nov. 25 and Nevada will face either Illinois State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green or Western Kentucky from the opposite bracket.

The Pack returns home to host Santa Clara on Dec. 4 before Mountain West play begins at Air Force on Dec. 7. Nevada travels to Provo, Utah for a non-conference game at BYU on Dec. 10 and closes out the non-conference home schedule hosting Texas Southern on Dec. 18. The Pack defeated BYU at home last season 86-70.

The final non-conference game is versus Saint Mary’s at the Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors, in the Al Attles Classic in San Francisco.