Nevada Wolf Pack roundup: Sewell, Taua named to Polynesian player watch list

RENO — Nevada football senior Gabriel Sewell and sophomore Toa Taua have been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

The list is composed of 62 players from 32 FBS schools.

After five finalists are selected in Dec. 5, the winner will be chosen Dec. 17. The recipient of the award will be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium on Jan. 18.

The watch list candidates are selected based on past performance and future potential. The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will choose the winner. Members of the committee include coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, and former NFL players Olin Kreutz and Ray Schoenke.

After leading Nevada with 92 total tackles last season, Sewell will return for his final year with the Wolf Pack in 2019. While accumulating 7.5 tackles for loss as well as three sacks, Sewell also boasted two pass breakups along with a forced fumble and two recoveries.

Taua was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2018 after leading the Wolf Pack with 872 rushing yards on 178 carries. He was tied for second with six rushing touchdowns while amassing 67.08 yards per game.

The 2019 Nevada football season kicks off at home this year as the Wolf Pack is set to face the Purdue Boilermakers out of the Big 10 on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Pack’s Ader 7th at German championships

Nicola Ader, Nevada track and field junior, placed seventh in the high jump with a mark of 1.80 meters at the 119th German Track and Field Championships in Berlin.

The Affolterbach native took part in the two-day event that began Aug. 3 and ended Aug 4. Her result in Germany was just shy of her personal best of 1.83 meters, which she earned at the 2019 Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Ader’s top 10 placement in Germany comes weeks after her showing at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas where she earned three All-American honors. Ader is Nevada’s most honored all-American with four total career honors.

Ader will return to compete for the Wolf Pack this year.

Women’s basketball set to embark on program’s first international trip

RENO — For the first time, the Nevada women’s basketball team is heading overseas for a nine-day excursion in Spain.

The team will depart Reno on Saturday and return to the states Aug. 19. As part of the international trip, the team was granted 10 extra practices by the NCAA, which they have been using since the end of July.

During the trip, Nevada will play CB Alcobendas in Toledo on Aug. 13, the Valencia All-Stars on Aug. 15 in Valencia, and the Barcelona All-Stars on Aug. 17 in Barcelona.

This year’s version of the Wolf Pack features seven returning letter winners from the 2018-19 season and eight newcomers, mixed with three freshmen and five transfers.