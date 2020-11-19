Nevada Wolf Pack’s Jalen Harris selected by Toronto Raptors in NBA Draft

Wyoming's Kwane Marble II and Nevada's Jalen Harris (2) fall to the court during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Marble was called for a foul.

The Associated Press

RENO — For the second year in a row, the Nevada basketball team has produced an NBA Draft pick as guard Jalen Harris was selected Wednesday night with the 59th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors.

Harris, an All-Mountain West selection in 2019-20, led the conference in scoring at 21.6 points per game last season, the best scoring average at Nevada in a decade. He as the Mountain West Newcomer of the years and an all-district selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association. He earned three Mountain West Player of the Week awards in his sole season at Nevada, and was the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 9 last season.

Harris had six games of 30 or more points including a stretch of four in a row during the 2019-20 season and he was the first Nevada player in the NCAA D-I era that began in 1969 to have four consecutive games of 30 or more points. His 21.6 ppg was 14th in the nation last season.

Harris joins three Nevada alums who are currently active in the NBA including Caleb and Cody Martin with the Charlotte Hornets and JaVale McGee, who just won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, his third title ring.

Cody Martin was selected 36th in last year’s NBA Draft. He was the Pack first draft pick since 2010 when Nevada Hall of Famers Luke Babbitt and Armon Johnson were both selected.