New coach, new approach to help rebuild Wave soccer foundation

After last year’s tough finish, first-year coach David Lopez wants to rebuild the Greenwave boys soccer foundation but he needs to get the buy-in from every one of his players.

After a pair of weeks of practice, Fallon will be tested this week when it opens the season with a pair of league games. Fallon traveled to North Valleys on Tuesday and opens up at home on Friday against Incline.

“We need to be able to overcome our previous seasons, work as a team, move the ball, see the gaps and get the ball into corners of the net,” Lopez said. “We plan to turn this program around this season and our players are committed to laying the foundation down for the future of the program here at CCHS.”

Lopez, who’s assisted by Jeremy Clark and Kendra Jung, inherits a large senior class that will be tasked with helping change the culture and bring winning back to the program. Fallon will not be fielding a JV team this year.

“I expect my leaders to be able to show the team it takes respect, dignity, confidence, trust and communication to overcome all obstacles that come our way as a team,” he said.

Seniors include Christian Andrade (striker, forward, midfield), Caden Bowman (goalkeeper, defense, midfield), Kevin Duenas (midfield, defense), Bryan Ugalde (forward, sweeper), Hamilton Sommer (forward, striker, midfield), Ceasr Molina (goalkeeper, midfield, halfback) and William Dick (defense). Ugalde and Sommer are the team’s captains.

The junior class includes Cole Hamlin (striker, forward, midfield), Dionisio Lopez (defense, goalkeeper), Matthew Fagundes (forward, midfield), Kyle Kenealy (defense, midfield) and Benjamin Polish (goalkeeper, midfield, defense). Sophomores are Alfredo Andrade (defense) and Caleb Proffen (striker, forward, midfield). Freshmen include William Klein (midfield, defense), Daelyn Constantino (goalkeeper, defense), Hector Carrion (forward, midfield, defense), Tristan Clark (defense), Guadalupe Ramirez (defense), Royce Mills (defense), Malakai Verdugo (defense, midfield), Yahir Ugalde (midfield, defense, halfback) and Rueben Fotsch (defense).

While Lopez feels that the players have confidence in each other to move the ball and execute, there are still areas to improve. Communication will also be key to help the build on the team’s chemistry.

“We definitely need improvement in being able to get the ball in the net,” Lopez said. “A lot of our players have tremendous power in their kick but control of where the ball goes needs work. Movement on the field such as shifting to the right position.”

But he’s confident the team will reach their goals by the end of the season and could surprise the league with snagging one of the remaining playoff berths. With a one-game-at-a-time approach, Lopez feels the league is balanced but Fallon can focus only on their tasks at hand.

“Our goals for the season are to work as a team and motivate each other, and communication within so the chemistry can build and bond,” Lopez said. “We want to represent CCHS with outstanding sportsmanship.”