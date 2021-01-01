NHL plans February outdoor games at Lake Tahoe, including Vegas vs. Colorado

According to national sports outlets, including ESPN, the National Hockey League is planning multiple outdoor games at Lake Tahoe in February.

According to SportsNet, which first reported the story, the Vegas Golden Knights would play the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 and the Boston Bruins would take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21.

Both games are scheduled to be broadcast nationally by NBC.

No fans would be allowed. The two-day event would be hosted by Edgewood Tahoe Resort, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Edgewood Tahoe golf course hosts the American Century Championship, where the hockey rink would be set up.

The American Century Championship also airs annually on NBC.