NIAA ‘reaffirms’ decision to push all sports to January

In a press release published Friday at 4 p.m., the NIAA reaffirmed its decision to push the high school sports calendar to January 2021.

The release is supposed to serve as an insight into “where we (the NIAA) stand as of today, … along with the decision making process on how we got to where we stand today,” said NIAA co-assistant director Donnie Nelson in an email with the announcement.

On page three of the release, the NIAA details how it came to its final decision.

“The adjustments were intended to give the most students the best chance of participating in the most sports. While it is hoped that the shortened sports seasons will be able to be held safely as now scheduled beginning in January 2021, there is no guarantee,” read the release.

Decision won’t be reversed

The association also went as far as to ‘reaffirm’ its decision later on in the release when addressing inquiries about different proposed schedules, starting in the fall.

“Some of the inquiries were from coaches’ associations of fall sports which included potential schedules. Inquiries have asked particularly for consideration for classifications and/or regions/leagues in areas of the state experiencing less impact from the pandemic. In consultation with league/region presidents as to whether such a prospect should be considered, the response was mixed with some support and some opposition. In consulting with the superintendents at their meeting the first week in August, the comment was made that it would be preferred not to alter the schedule issued for the January start. Only comments in favor, with none in opposition to that statement were made.

“As indicated earlier, the adjusted schedule issued in Update 11 on July 23 is reaffirmed,” read the release.

The statement Friday afternoon served as update 12 from the NIAA in regard to the 2020-21 season. The entire NIAA release can be read by clicking here.