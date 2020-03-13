Northern Nevada high school sports suspended indefinitely

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association officially announced the suspension of high school sports in Northern Nevada due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a news release Friday afternoon the NIAA said the suspension will last until further notice.

From the release: “The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is announcing the suspension of NIAA sanctioned sports for all of its member schools effective Monday, March 16 until further notice. … The Legislative Commission of the NIAA consisting of the superintendents of the Nevada school districts with NIAA member schools, took action earlier today to suspend non-essential activities at schools which includes NIAA sanctioned events.”

In the release, the NIAA noted that member schools could suspend sports at their respective schools prior to March 16, if they so choose.

The NIAA’s news release comes around 3:25 p.m. Friday, which brings a halt to the spring sports season just eight days after schools could begin officially playing competitive contests.

The first case of COVID-19 in Carson City was confirmed Thursday and the number of confirmed cases in the state of Nevada was 19 as of Friday afternoon.

NIAA postpones Hall of Fame ceremony

The decision comes a day after the NIAA announced, via a news release, to postpone its Hall of Fame ceremony from April 3 to September 21.

“With consideration to what health organizations are now recommending, we do not want to put people at potential risk for being infected with COVID-19,” the news release said. “We are expecting to have 400 attendees, many of them in the most at-risk age bracket(s). The NIAA office staff, out of an abundance of caution, feels holding off on this memorable event is the best course of action.”

The event will be held at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno.