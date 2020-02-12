Oasis Academy boys clinch playoff berth, Lady Bighorns eliminated

The Oasis Academy boys basketball team clinched the No. 2 seed over the weekend, downing Tonopah and Round Mountain.

The Bighorns knocked off Tonopah, 77-49, on Friday at the city-county gym before taking care of Round Mountain, 63-50, on the following day. Oasis Academy (7-2 1A Central) concludes the regular season on Thursday at Coral Academy of Science-Reno in South Reno. The Bighorns faced Smith Valley on Tuesday in the league finale.

Four players scored in double figures against Tonopah with junior Douglas Lee leading the team with 19 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and senior Armahn Brantley pouring in 18. Sophomores Jacob Ferrenburg-Pike scored 13 and Trevor Halloran added 11. Ferrenburg-Pike posted a team-high 15 rebounds to record a double-double.

Brantley led the team in Saturday’s win with 21 points and Lee added 14. Ferrenburg-Pike and Halloran scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, to give Oasis Academy four players scoring in double figures. Brantley also sunk four 3-pointers and Lee had three as the Bighorns made 10 total.

After this week, the Bighorns will compete in the 1A Central-West regional tournament in Hawthorne where the top two teams will advance to state at the end of the month.

The Lady Bighorns basketball team was on thin ice for making the playoffs, needing to sweep its weekend games against Tonopah and Round Mountain.

Oasis Academy led for most of the game on Friday against Tonopah, taking a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, but fell 59-56 to be eliminated from playoff contention. Oasis Academy, though, rebounded to beat Round Mountain on Saturday, 54-46.

Senior Brooklynn Whitaker and junior Sadie O’Flaherty combined for almost 50 points with Whitaker leading the team with 25 and O’Flaherty adding 22. Junior Taryn Barrenchea scored nine points.

Saturday’s game against Round Mountain saw Oasis Academy down big early, trailing the visitors 30-17 at halftime. The Bighorns, though, outscored the Knights by nine in the third quarter and then by 12 in the final frame to win.

Whitaker had another big game, scoring 30 points, and O’Flaherty had 16.

The Bighorns (3-7 1A Central) conclude their season this week with road games against Smith Valley on Tuesday and Coral Academy of Science-Reno on Thursday before returning home to face Sierra Sage Academy/ROP on Friday at 5 p.m. at the city-county gym.