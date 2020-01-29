Oasis Academy boys hoops wins 4th in a row, girls stop 4-game skid

Oasis Academy is one of the hottest boys basketball teams in the league.

After dropping a close, eight-point loss to league-leading Mineral County two weeks ago, the Bighorns have won four games in a row, including a dramatic victory against Coleville last Wednesday.

Oasis Academy is sitting at 3-1 in the 1A Central and hosts Smith Valley tonight at 7 at the city-county gym and travels to Mineral County on Friday.

Oasis Academy 62, Pershing County 28 (Jan. 13)

The Bighorns raced to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter and never stopped, outscoring the Mustangs in all four quarters.

Douglas Lee led Oasis Academy with 18 points, Armahn Brantley scored 17, and Trevor Halloran and Jacob Ferrenburg-Pike each had 12. The Bighorns made nine 3-pointers, including three from Halloran.

Oasis Academy 47, Coleville 45 (Jan. 22)

Brantley’s 3-pointer as time winded down erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit.

After the Bighorns opened the game with a 10-7 run, the Wolves outscored the hosts, 29-10, over the next two quarters before Oasis Academy’s 27-point fourth quarter.

Halloran led the team with 16 points, Brantley had 13 and Lee scored nine.

Oasis Academy 64, Tonopah 33 (Friday)

Four players scored in double figures after the Bighorns broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter with a 24-point second quarter.

Ferrenburg-Pike led the team with 15 points, Brantley and Joshua Bloomfield each scored 12, and Lee had 11.

Oasis Academy 48, Round Mountain 35 (Saturday)

The Bighorns broke open the game in the third quarter, outscoring Round Mountain by nine to lead by 11 going into the final quarter.

Lee led the team with 17 points and Brantley scored 12.

GIRLS

The Lady Bighorns basketball team stopped a four-game skid by defeating Round Mountain on Saturday.

After dropping a close contest to defending state champ Mineral County two weeks ago, Oasis Academy fell to Pershing County, Coleville and Tonopah before picking up the road win. The Bighorns host Smith Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and travel to Mineral County on Friday.

Pershing County 48, Oasis Academy 33 (Jan. 13)

A 21-point third-quarter from the Mustangs gave them a 40-12 lead but the Bighorns came back with 21 points in the final frame.

Sadie O’Flaherty led the team with 17 points and Taryn Barrenchea had six.

Coleville 61, Oasis Academy 47 (Jan. 22)

The Wolves created separation in the second quarter, outscoring the Bighorns by 10, before Oasis Academy finished with a 14-point quarter to end the game.

Three Bighorns scored in double figures, led by O’Flaherty with 14. Brooklynn Whitaker and Barrenchea each scored 12 points.

Tonopah 50, Oasis Academy 35 (Friday)

The Bighorns kept the game close until the final quarter when Tonopah outscored them by eight.

O’Flaherty had a monster game with 23 points and Barrenchea and Whitaker each had four.

Oasis Academy 57, Round Mountain 39 (Saturday)

The Bighorns led throughout the game, thanks to a strong first half when they led by 13 at halftime.

O’Flaherty led the team in scoring with 21 points, and Barrenchea and Whitaker each had 15.