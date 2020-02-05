Oasis Academy boys splits, girls win 2nd league game

Oasis Academy’s boys basketball team came back from a two-point deficit at halftime to outscore Smith Valley with 22-point third and fourth quarters for the 22-point (71-49) win on Wednesday at the city-county gym.

Senior Armahn Brantley led the team with 20 points, sophomore Trevor Halloran had 19, and junior Douglas Lee added 14. The trio combined for seven 3-pointers with Brantley and Halloran each hitting three and Lee with one. Brantley and Lee also pulled down 10 rebounds apiece, giving the senior guard a double-double.

In a rematch of last month’s nail-bitter against Mineral County, Oasis Academy got off to a hot start, leading 21-20, before Mineral County came back to win 83-53 on Friday in Hawthorne. The Serpents led by eight at halftime before outscoring the Bighorns by 14 in the third quarter.

Brantley led the team with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Jacob Ferrenburg-Pike scored 10. Brantley and Lee each had seven rebounds to lead the team and Pike had six.

Oasis Academy (4-2 in 1A Central) traveled to Coleville on Tuesday and returns home to face Tonopah on Friday and Round Mountain on Saturday. The team will be honoring its lone senior, Brantley, before Friday’s game at 7 p.m. The Bighorns conclude the regular season on the road at Smith Valley on Feb. 11 and Coral Academy of Science – Reno on Feb. 13.

Girls

The Bighorns picked up their second 1A Central win of the season on Saturday, defeating Sierra Sage Academy, 43-15, in Yerington.

Oasis Academy, though, fell to Smith Valley, 50-47, on Wednesday at home before a 59-35 loss at Mineral County on Friday.

Junior Sadie O’Flaherty led the team against Sierra Sage Academy by scoring 17 points, including a 3, and junior Taryn Barrenchea had eight, and junior Sequoya Casey and senior Brooklynn Whitaker each added seven. Casey also hit a 3-pointer.

In a 50-47 loss to Smith Valley, O’Flaherty led the team with 16 points and Barrenchea had 15 and Whitaker added 11. Oasis Academy led by three at halftime but Smith Valley outscored Oasis Academy by 10 in the third.

The rematch against defending state champ Mineral County didn’t go as well as the first meeting when Oasis Academy nearly pulled off the upset. The Serpents only had a nine-point lead at halftime but outscored the Bighorns, 20-3, to put the game away.

Whitaker led the team with 16 points, O’Flaherty had nine, including a 3, and Barrenchea scored eight.

Oasis Academy (2-5 league) traveled to Coleville on Tuesday and returns home to face Tonopah on Friday and Round Mountain on Saturday. The Bighorns conclude the season with road games against Smith Valley (Feb. 11) and Coral Academy of Science – Reno (Feb. 13) and a home finale on Feb. 14 against Sierra Sage Academy. Senior night will be before this Friday’s game when the team will honor Whitaker and Autumn Payne.