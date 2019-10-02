Oasis Academy, Fallon split volleyball matches

The Bighorns got back into the win column last week, splitting matches against Sierra Sage Academy and Smith Valley.

Oasis Academy defeated Sierra Sage 25-11, 25-16 and 25-12 at home on Wednesday before falling to Smith Valley, 25-8, 25-14 and 25-11, on the road on Friday. Statistics were not available for Friday’s game.

The Bighorns (1-3 league) host two of its next three games this week at home. Oasis Academy hosted Pyramid Lake on Monday and travels to Mineral County on Friday. They host Eureka on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the city-county gym.

In its win over the Yerington-based school, junior Taryn Barrenchea led the team in kills with five and junior Sadie O’Flaherty added four. Sophomore Maiya Swan had two kills and senior Kynja Woods, junior Sequoya Casey and sophomore Elisabeth Bird each had one.

Bird was effective from the serving line, recording eight aces in 19 attempts while Swan and Woods each had four aces. Bird also led the team in digs with three and Swan and O’Flaherty each had two. Swan finished with 11 assists.

For Fallon, it split a pair of 3A contests.

The Lady Wave had to battle from two sets down to beat Spring Creek in five on Friday before falling to Elko in four on Saturday at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium. Statistics from both matches were not available.