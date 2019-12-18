Oasis Academy girls win Mammoth Winter Classic, boys take 2nd

The Oasis Academy girls basketball team rebounded from a pair of season-opening losses to win the Mammoth Winter Classic on Friday.

The Bighorns defeated Sage Ridge, Tonopah, Mammoth and Lee Vining as they head into the winter break. Junior Sadie O’Flaherty was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and junior Taryn Barrenchea was named to the first team.

Oasis Academy 44, Sage Ridge 16

The Bighorns trailed early, 8-6, in the first quarter but shut down Sage Ridge in the second quarter to take an 18-8 lead at halftime. Oasis Academy blew the game open with an 18-point third quarter. O’Flaherty led the Bighorns in points with 15 and Barrenchea and Swan each had 10.

Oasis Academy 48, Tonopah 38

The Bighorns trailed in the first three quarters but rallied with a 13-point fourth quarter to force overtime. Tonopah led 23-17 at halftime and increased the lead to seven points before Oasis Academy came back to force the extra period and then outscore the Muckers, 10-0.

O’Flaherty and Barrenchea paved the way for the Bighorns with 21 and 11 points, respectively, and Maiya Swan added six.

Oasis Academy 39, Mammoth 33

The host Huskies led for most of the game before the Bighorns came back with a dominating fourth quarter. Down by five after three quarters, Oasis Academy scored 14 in the final frame to win by six. O’Flaherty led the team with 22 points, Barrenchea had six and Sequoya Casey had five.

Oasis Academy 48, Lee Vining 42

The Bighorns broke 22-all tie at halftime with a pair of 13-point quarters to win their fourth game in a row and the tournament championship. O’Flaherty saved her best for last with a 30-point performance and Swan had eight followed by Callista Perez with six.

Oasis Academy boys results

One point separated the Oasis Academy boys basketball team from winning the tournament championship.

The Bighorns opened the Mammoth Winter Classic with a 46-45 loss to Sage Ridge before winning its final three games of the tournament to finish second on Saturday.

Sage Ridge 46, Oasis Academy 45

Sage Ridge builts a three-point lead at halftime and increased the margin by four in the third quarter before Oasis Academy attempted a comeback, winning the fourt quarter 11-5. Douglas Lee led the team in scoring and rebounding, posting a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Armahn Brantley scored 13 points and Jacob Ferrenburg-Pike had eight.

Oasis Academy 53, Lake Arrowhead Christian 27

The Bighorns scored 40 of their 53 points in the first half to race out to a 32-point lead in the win. Brantley led the team in scoring with 10 followed by Lee with nine, Ferrenburg-Pike with eight and Gabe Romero with seven. Jacob Alcala led Oasis in rebounds with eight.

Oasis Academy 38, Tonopah 13

The Bighorns broke open a close game at the half (13-7) but outscoring the Muckers, 10-0, in the third quarter en route to the double-digit victory. Brantley led the team in scoring with 12 points followed by Ferrenburg-Pike with nine to go along with his team-leading eight rebounds. Trevor Halloran scored seven points.

Oasis Academy 59, Mammoth 46

A 20-point first quarter coupled with outscoring the host school by nine in the third quarter was the difference in ending the tournament with its third win for Oasis. Brantley and Lee were solid from the floor, combining to shoot over 50 percent, as Brantley scored 22 points and Lee had 16. Brantley also led in rebounds with eight and Lee had five.