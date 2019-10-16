Oasis Academy upsets Tonopah, Fallon drops pair to Truckee, Fernley

The Lady Bighorns volleyball team notched its biggest win of the year, a five-game upset over Tonopah on the road on Saturday.

Oasis Academy came from behind (2-1) to win the match, 26-24, 11-25, 9-25, 25-19 and 16-14.

Sadie O’Flaherty had a monster performance, recording 12 kills, and Elisabeth Bird registered six kills and Maiya Swan had five. Sequoya Casey and Taryn Barrenchea each had three kills and Knyja Woods had two.

“(Sadie’s) intensity sustained seven sets as she also showed up to fill a vacant middle hitter position for the JV team,” Oasis Academy coach Joelle Olson said.

The Bighorns were strong from the service line, converting 10% of their serves into aces. O’Flaherty led the team with three aces, and Barrenchea and Swan each had two. Casey and Woods each had one ace. Barrenchea led in blocks with nine total, including five solo blocks, and Bird and O’Flaherty each had four total.

Woods led the team in digs with 14 and Bird had 12 to power Oasis Academy to 50 total digs. O’Flaherty finished with nine, and Barrenchea and Swan each had six. Swan also had 26 assists.

The Bighorns traveled to Pershing County on Tuesday and return home on Oct. 21 to face Coral Academy of Science – Reno. Oasis Academy visits Virginia City on Oct. 23 before the home and regular-season finale against Mineral County on Oct. 28.

Lady Wave drops pair

Fallon fell to two of the top three teams last week, losing to Truckee at home on Wednesday before dropping to Fernley on the road on Friday.

The Lady Wave battled back and forth with Fernley (11-2, third in league) throughout the evening but the Vaqueros held on for a 32-30 win in the first game, won the second 25-21 and came back from three game points in the finale to win 26-24.

Against first-place Truckee (13-0), Fallon struggled, losing 25-16, 25-13 and 25-11.

Statistics for both matches were not available.

With only two weeks left in the season, Fallon’s in danger of missing the playoffs for the third-straight season. The Lady Wave is 4-7 in league and travels to North Valleys (1-13) today before facing the toughest stretch of its season. Fallon returns home on Friday to take on South Tahoe (12-1) but will be on the road against Dayton (8-6), Elko (9-5) and Spring Creek (4-10). The Lady Wave faces Sparks (0-11) and Lowry (3-10) at home on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 to end the regular season.

Spring Creek and Lowry are both fighting with Fallon for the sixth and final playoff berth. Spring Creek has a less difficult schedule remaining (Fernley, Sparks, Lowry and Fallon) while Lowry still has Truckee, North Valleys, Spring Creek, Elko and Fallon. The regional tournament begins next month in Truckee.