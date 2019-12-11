Oasis prep basketball teams begin season

Oasis Academy’s prep basketball teams lost their season openers against Pyramid Lake last week.

The boys team, though, played in a tournament in Reno and won one of three games. The Oasis boys had four close games to begin the 2019-20 season.

Pyramid Lake pulled away from the Bighorns with a 26-12 third quarter to seal the win at Fallon’s City-County Gym.

Armahn Brantley led the Bighorns with 21 points, followed by Douglas Lee’s 14. Jacob Ferrenburg-Pike tallied 8, while Trevor Halloran and Ryan Jones each chipped in with 4.

Oasis dropped an 82-71 game to the first large-school junior varsity team it faced, Damonte Ranch, at the Winter Invitational. Brantley and Lee combined for 55 points with Brantley leading scorers with 30. Halloran added 16.

“I asked permission to play in it due to most of the teams participating were 4A and Strong 3A schools,” said coach Don Schank. “We were the only 1A team there.”

In the next game, Oasis lost 55-50 to Reno.This time, Lee led Oasis with 22 points, and Brantley added 16. Rounding out the scoring were Halloran, 6; Pike, 3; Ryan Jones, 2; and Jacob Acala, 1.

Oasis jumped out in front of its third tournament game with a strong first half and settled for a 47-44 win over Galena.

Brantley had 20 points, and Halloran added 10. Lee followed with 7, and Lee had 6. Alcala scored 3 points, and Marcus Dahl had a free throw for a point.

“It was a good work out for us because we had to play against speed, size and some good athletes,” Schank said. “Although I wasn’t happy with our 3-point shooting percentage, it gave our kids the opportunity to shoot against aggressive defenses, something that is hard to simulate in practice.”

Schank said the Bighorns, both boys and girls teams, will play four games this weekend at a tournament in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. The Oasis boys will play Sierra Sage, Lake Arrowhead Christian, Tonopah and Mammoth. The Oasis girls open with Mammoth, according to maxpreps.com.

The Oasis girls fell behind Pyramid Lake in the second half with the Lakers outscoring the Bighorns, 23-8. Pyramid Lake took the 51-25 win in Fallon.

The Lakers outscored Oasis 8-5 in the first quarter and 10-8 in the second.

Sadie O’Flaherty led the Bighorns with 12 points, and Seqyoya Casey tallied 4. Gabby Grimes added 3 and Alison Norcutt 2.