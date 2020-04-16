PGA Tour hopes to resume in June; Barracuda set for July 27-Aug. 2

In this July 27, 2019, photo, John Daly tosses a golf ball to a fan after he walks off the 17th green at Montreux Golf & Country Club on the edge of the Sierra between Reno and Lake Tahoe during the third round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship. The tournament is searching for a new home after the club that hosted the event since it began in Reno in 1999 voted against extending an invitation to return in 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

Barracuda Championship Venue Change

The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan to resume its season Thursday, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month.

If government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

Title sponsor RBC had another tournament — the Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national open in the world — that normally would have been played that week. Golf Canada said Thursday its Open has been canceled.

The PGA Tour season would conclude with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would start the following week (Sept. 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean only one major — the PGA Championship — is held in this 2019-20 season, and as many as seven majors would apply to the following season.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said while the priority is health and safety for everyone involved, “our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love.”

Revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule

• June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

• June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

• June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

• July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

• July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

• July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

• July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

• July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

• July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

• August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

• August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

• August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

• August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia