Players, fans remember former Aces pitcher

Both fans and players paid their respects Thursday to former Aces pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died unexpectedly earlier last week.

Prior to the Fourth of July game, players from both Reno and Sacramento lined up for a moment of silence to remember the 27-year-old Skaggs, who pitched for Reno during parts of the 2012 and 2013 seasons. At the time of his death, Skaggs pitched for the Los Angeles Angles, and in his seven-year Major League career, he had a 28-38 record.

Although the Aces’ players did not comment on Thursday, Cody Decker tweeted his feelings after Skaggs’ death.

“I’m devastated. I’ve known Tyler since he was a kid. He’s one of the best guys one could ever know. All my thoughts, prayers and love are to Carli and the rest of his family,” Decker said.

Authorities have not released any information on the cause of death.

Arizona originally signed Skaggs but traded him to the Angels prior to the start of the 2014 season. His Major League record was 28-38 with a 4.41 earned run average.

In Thursdays game against the River Cats, the Aces broke open a tied game in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a 6-5 win before the fourth-largest crowd in franchise history.

The Aces jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after one inning on RBIs from Domingo Leyba, Caleb Joseph and Ben DeLuzio. The club added another run in the fifth on Wyatt Mathisen’s 21st home run of the season to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Aces were on cruise control until the sixth when Sacramento’s Chris Shaw hit a three-run homer to cut the deficit to two. They would add a run in seventh and Aramis Garcia tied it in the eighth with a solo home run.

The Aces took lead in the bottom half of the inning on Deluzio’s sacrifice fly.

Robby Scott picked up his first save of the season in the game.