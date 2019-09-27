Prep roundup: Beglin wins home meet; Carson boys tennis too much for Damonte Ranch

Karen Beglin controlled her home course Wednesday as her 69 led all golfers at Eagle Valley Golf Course. It was Beglin’s second score under par this season.

“She is definitely our team leader and inspires the other girls to continue to work hard. She carded four birdies and only one bogie on her way to the 69,” said Carson High girls golf co-head coach Wade Greenlee.

Beglin helped Carson girls take second with a 364, finishing behind Bishop Manogue as the Miners posted a team score of 335.

Sarah Wiggins and Sophia Taggart both shot under 100 for the Senators with scores of 85 and 94, respectively.

Karrina Ferris and Brooke Gudmunson were the final two into the clubhouse for Carson after posting scores of 116 and 126, respectively.

“All of the other girls had personal bests and were an integral part in helping us get second place at this match,” said Greenlee. “We’ll need them to play just as well next week to get that spot at regions.”

UP NEXT: The Carson girls close out the regular season Tuesday at Toyiabe.

Carson boys tennis too much for Damonte Ranch

The Senators secured seven points in doubles on their way to a 13-5 win over Damonte Ranch at home Thursday.

Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins went 3-for-3 at No. 1 doubles while Carson’s No. 2 pairing of Jacob Frazer and Devin Presley also picked up three points.

Dante Whatley swept all three of his singles matches while Gabriel Fanning won two of three.

The final two points for Carson came from a Benjamin Tureson singles win and a doubles victory thanks to the combo of Luke Pedersen and Harper Lopiccolo.

UP NEXT: Carson will travel to Douglas Tuesday as both teams look to finish the season with a .500 record. Currently the Senators and the Tigers are 4-5.

Carson girls volleyball can’t upset Damonte Ranch

The Senator girls volleyball team hosted Damonte Ranch Thursday, but fell in straight sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-18) to the now 22-2 Mustangs.

To read the complete recap of the contest see http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports

Carson girls soccer comes from behind to beat Bishop Manogue

The Senator girls soccer team battled back Tuesday behind three second half goals to defeat Bishop Manogue 3-2.

The win improved Carson’s overall record to 3-7-1 and 1-1 in Sierra League action.

UP NEXT: The Senators will host Damonte Ranch Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Bishop Manogue shuts out Carson boys soccer

With a 2-0 win Wednesday, Bishop Manogue moved to 7-4 this season and 2-0 in league play.

Carson fell to 3-6-1 overall and 0-2 in Sierra League play.

UP NEXT: The Senators will host Damonte Ranch (2-4-1, 0-1-1) Saturday.

Dayton boys soccer can’t complete comeback against Sage Ridge

The Dust Devils played from behind throughout their contest against Sage Ridge on Wednesday, but couldn’t score a late goal to tie things in falling 4-3.

For a complete recap of the match see http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports

Dayton volleyball can’t hang with talented South Tahoe squad

The Vikings of South Tahoe picked up a three-set win over Dayton on Wednesday night.

For a full recap see http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports