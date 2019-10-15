Prep roundup: Carson competes at high-level XC meet, Dayton boys soccer misses out on upset bid

Competing on the same stage as the top programs in California, Carson High School cross country runners logged 18 personal record times Saturday at the 41st annual Asics Clovis Invitational in Fresno.

The Senators – who broke out new uniforms (royal blue and gray with zebra-like stripes on the back) – finished 26th in the large school varsity boys race and 30th in the girls race in a meet that showcased runners on the same five-kilometer course at Woodward Park that hosts the California state meet each November.

It also served as their last big tuneup before the Sierra League meet on Oct. 25 and region meet on Nov. 2 in Reno.

Zach Sever led Carson’s boys as he clocked a 16:29 to place 31st, followed by a pack of teammates who combined to log six lifetime and season-best times. Walker MacKenzie placed 74th (17:02), followed by Ethan Bauerle in 17:45, Jacob Crossman in 17:57, Jakob Heller crossed in 18:16, Asher Koch finished in 18:26 and Dominic Valdez crossed in 19 minutes in a field of 242 runners.

Baulere, a sophomore, improved his personal best by 65 seconds, Koch, another sophomore, improved by 37 seconds, and MacKenzie cut 36 seconds from his previous best set at last year’s Clovis meet. Valdez improved by 28 seconds and Crossman lowered his time by 26 seconds.

The script was similar in the girls race, where all seven Senators posted either personal best or season best times.

Hannah Kaiser placed 67th in a season-best of 20:35, followed by Claire Cartier in 22:20, a personal best by 36 seconds, Sydney Romeo completed the race in 22:29, a personal best by 15 seconds, Samantha Schofield’s 22:42 was a personal best by 35 seconds and Hailey Ponczoch had a season-best 22:45.

Julia Kaiser finished in 22:54, an 8-minute personal best and Ava Brehm ran 23:34, a personal best by 23 seconds. A total of 34 seconds separated the team’s No. 2-through-6 runners.

Carson finished 15th out of 22 teams in the large schools boys junior varsity race. Andrew Ingram and Mikkael Villard cracked the top 100 with respective times of 19:06 and 19:08. Ingram improved by 48 seconds and Villard, an exchange student from Norway, improved by 1 minute, 48 seconds.

Kyle Holloway ran 19:51, an improvement of 47 seconds, Gabe Crossman ran 19:56, Samuel Davis ran 20:16, an improvement of 1 minute, 52 seconds, Alex Barr ran 20:35, an improvement of 29 seconds and Cody Jackson ran 22:08.

In the JV girls race, Gianna Johnson ran 26:09, an improvement of 1 minute, 18 seconds as three Senators ran lifetime best marks. Isabel Cartier ran 26:28, Lydia Thornley ran 27:59, an improvement of 1 minute, 15 seconds, Jaredh Lopez ran 29:35 and Kora Ashton ran 29:56. Carson finished 25th as a team.

Carson boys soccer ties with 3-3

The Senator boys soccer team capped its week of non-league play with a 3-3 tie at home against Reed Saturday.

The result pushes Carson’s record to 7-6-2 overall on the year.

UP NEXT: No rest for the weary as the Senators hop back into league play for their final five games of the season, starting with Galena (8-3-1, 4-0) today (Wednesday).

Carson fell to Galena in their first meeting this season, 7-2, in Reno September 21.

Undefeated Fernley edges out Dayton boys soccer

The Dust Devil boys soccer team played Fernley (10-0, 9-0) to its closest game yet this season in a 2-0 loss Saturday.

The Vaqueros netted a goal in the first and second half on their way to the victory.

“My boys playing hard and gave it their best, it’s all a coach can ask for. I’m proud of their performance with the fact that they made Fernley really work hard for the win,” said Dayton head coach Luis Melgarejo. “Today (Saturday) we proved that we can compete at their level.”

UP NEXT: Dayton (4-6-1, 4-3-1) will host Battle Mountain (2-9-2, 2-6-2) Friday at 2 p.m. before getting another shot at Fernley the following week.

Dayton girls golf wraps up season

The Dust Devil girls golf team wrapped up its season Monday afternoon with its final regular season tournament of the year at the Sierra Sage Golf Course.

Emma Cowee ended the year with Dayton’s highest score of the event with a 134 while Brandi Acosta and Kaydia Denton shot a 148 and 144, respectively.

Elko, Truckee and Spring Creek qualified as teams to advance to the state tournament as well as six individuals from four other Northern 3A schools.