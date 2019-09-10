Prep roundup: Carson golf, Dayton soccer and Sierra Lutheran volleyball play well over weekend

Senator girls golf fourth at Empire Ranch

Karen Beglin led the way for the Carson girls golf Thursday as her low round of a 69 was the best score of any competitor at Empire Ranch.

Beglin helped lead Carson to a team score of 376, which was good for fourth place of the six teams in competition.

Sarah Wiggins was second for the Senators, shooting an 88 while Sophia Taggart and Karrina Ferris shot 102 and 117, respectively.

After the meet, Beglin sits second in Sierra League Cup points with 70.5, behind Audrey Brust (71) of Bishop Manogue.

Carson boys soccer ties with Spanish Springs

Each team scored a goal in the first half and followed it with two more in the second half as the Senators tied the Cougars 3-3 in Sparks on Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Senators (2-3-1) will host Hug (3-1) Thursday at home.

Senator girls soccer falls to Spanish Springs

Spanish Springs took down Carson girls soccer Saturday by a 5-1 final in Sparks.

UP NEXT: Carson (1-5) will look for its second win of the year at home Thursday against Hug (0-3).

Dayton boys soccer drops one against Battle Mountain

Tied 1-1 at halftime, Battle Mountain came away with a 3-2 win Friday.

Juan Aguinaga booted in the only Dust Devil goal during live play while Peter Miklich buried a penalty kick in the back of the net.

In goal, Johnathon Thornton posted four saves while facing seven shots from the Longhorns.

With the loss, Dayton falls to 0-3 on the year and drops its first league contest.

UP NEXT: The Dust Devils jump into league play Friday on the road against White Pine (4-6).

Dayton girls soccer secures first win of the year

Saturday featured the Dust Devils’ girls soccer team picking up its first win of the season, 2-1 over Pershing County.

Dayton also tangled with Battle Mountain on Friday, posting a 1-1 draw which evens the Dust Devils’ record out a 1-1-1.

UP NEXT: Dayton will stay in league play as it heads to White Pine (5-5) Friday for its third league match.

Dust Devils volleyball splits weekend series

Dayton volleyball moved to 3-2 on the season with a 3-2 win over Spring Creek on Saturday and a 3-1 loss to Elko on Friday.

Saturday’s win over Spring Creek needed the full length of the match as the Dust Devils squeaked out a 15-13 win in the fifth set to the Spartans (2-4).

Dayton won sets two and four before picking up the win.

In Friday’s match against Elko, the Dust Devils dropped the first two sets 25-18, 25-10 before snagging the third set, 25-19. Elco won the fourth set, 25-19.

Elko entered Friday’s contest with a 10-2 record.

UP NEXT: Dayton plays at Truckee today.

Sierra Lutheran football bested by Mineral County

The Serpents were too much for the Sierra Lutheran Falcons on Friday as Mineral County won, 74-23.

UP NEXT: The Falcons (1-2) will host Smith Valley (2-0) Saturday in a non-league contest.

Falcon volleyball grabs second win over Mineral County

Sierra Lutheran volleyball moved one game over .500 with a 3-1 win over Mineral County on Friday by a final of 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24.

Kati Boogman led the Falcons attack with six kills on the afternoon while several Sierra Lutheran players got in on the attack.

Annalyn Mueller had four kills for the Falcons alongside Emma Habaradas, Lauren Rowlatt and Rosalie Antonucci each had three.

Anotonucci added six aces from behind the line serving while Rowlatt and Mueller each had seven assists.

Falcon girls golf takes first

Sierra Lutheran girls golf took home a first-place team finish Thursday at Incline with a total score of 199.

Junior Ella Keating-McEllistrem was third for the Falcons with a score of 44.