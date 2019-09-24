Prep roundup: Carson High boys cross country competes in massive field at Pacific

In a crowded field of 36 teams and more than 320 runners, Carson boys cross country took 28th as a team in the large division Saturday at the Pacific High School Invitational.

Zachary Sever once again led the Senator runners with a sixth place finish in 16:17.3.

Carson junior Walter Mackenzie finished in 138th while Ethan Baulerle was 208th.

Jakob Heller and Asher Koch were 216th and 223rd, respectively.

Senator freshman Dominic Valdez was 262nd in 19:48.7 to round out the Carson runners.

Reed won the event as a team with 117 points.

Also competing for the Carson High girls cross country team were Ava Brehm, Hannah Kaizer and Hailey Ponczoch. San Ramon Valley (California) won the girls title with 112 team points.

Carson boys soccer taken down by Galena

The Senators boys soccer team opened up league play with a 7-2 loss to Galena Saturday on the road.

The loss moves Carson to 3-5-1 and 0-1 in league play on the year.

UP NEXT: Carson will head back to Reno on Wednesday to take on Bishop Manogue (6-4, 1-0).

Senator girls drop league opener

Carson girls soccer feel to Galena 6-0 to begin league play Saturday.

Galena’s Isabella Flocchini posted four goals for the Grizzlies in the win.

UP NEXT: Carson (2-7-1, 0-1) will travel up to Reno on Wednesday to take on Bishop Manogue (5-5, 1-0).

Sierra Lutheran volleyball wins in thriller

The Falcon volleyball team dropped the first and fourth set Saturday against Sierra Sage, but ultimately held on in the fifth set to pick up a 24-26, 25-10, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13.

It marks Sierra Lutheran’s third win in a row this season and the second to go five sets over the course of the Falcons’ winning streak.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (6-2, 2-0) will hit the road to take on Coleville (7-6, 1-0) Saturday, looking to win its fourth straight contest.

Dayton boys soccer bests Yerington

Caleb Sumsion posted two goals and Isaac Guadarrama deposited a penalty kick as the Dust Devils defeated Yerington 3-2 Saturday.

Sumsion, a transfer over from football, leads the team in goals scored with four, according to MaxPreps

“It’s been a rough start as we have a young team only having a couple seniors. Our two losses were only by a goal difference and I have faith in our team that we will get our revenge when we play them in our home field,” said Dayton head coach Luis Melgarejo.

UP NEXT: The Dust Devils (2-4, 2-2) have three home games over the rest of this week with Sage Ridge scheduled for today at 3 p.m.