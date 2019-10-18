Prep Roundup: Carson High girls soccer stumbles against Galena

Galena put up four goals in the first half on its way to a 7-0 win over the Carson High girls soccer team Tuesday.

UP NEXT: Carson (4-10-1, 2-4) will host Bishop Manogue (8-7, 4-2) Saturday morning in an effort to jump into postseason contention with four league games remaining on its schedule.

The Senators beat the Miners 3-2 in their first meeting Sept. 24.

Douglas volleyball sweeps Galena

The Tigers had no issues against the Grizzlies Thursday evening as Douglas won convincingly 25-13 25-8, 25-17.

The win moves Douglas to 20-9 overall on the season and 5-2 in league play, putting the Tigers in the postseason if they can win one of their remaining three contests.

UP NEXT: Douglas will look to do just that Tuesday at home against Bishop Manogue (23-9, 6-1).

Dayton volleyball sweeps Sparks

A quality defensive performance from the Dust Devils moved them to 10-6 on the year with a straight set win over Sparks.

Three Dayton players finished in double-digits in digs as Makayla Lawson (19), Hailey Glynn (16) and Amanda Woitas (15) led the defensive effort.

Lawson posted a team-high seven kills while Tamia Powell had a team-best six aces.

UP NEXT: Dayton (10-6, 9-6) will host Fallon (7-8, 4-7) Saturday at noon as the Dust Devils try to push into a top-four spot in the league standings.

Sierra Lutheran volleyball wins over Whittell

After splitting the first two sets, the Falcons grabbed a 3-1 win over Whittell Tuesday evening.

Sierra Lutheran won 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20 to move to 8-4 this season and 4-1 in league play.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran took on Sage Ridge (0-2, 0-2) Friday before traveling to Pyramid Lake (1-10, 0-3) Tuesday.