Prep Roundup: Carson High soccer splits with Damonte Ranch

The Senator boys soccer team edged Damonte Ranch at home Saturday behind two goals from Jeter Mata.

On the girls side, Carson held its own with the Mustangs, but Damonte Ranch found more offensive life in the second half.

For complete recaps of both games see http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports

UP NEXT: With the win the Carson boys sit at 4-6-1 and 1-2 in league play on the year and host Wooster (1-2-6, 0-1-3) Wednesday. The Senator girls are 3-8-1 (1-2 in league) on the year and hosted Wooster (0-7-1, 0-3) Tuesday.

Senator volleyball splits two at weekend tourney

Carson fell in straight sets to Pioneer (Woodland, Calif.) Saturday in the Senators’ weekend tournament.

Pioneer took both sets by scores of 25-7 and 25-13.

The Senators posted a straight-sets win of their own over Rodriguez (Fairfield, Calif.) Saturday with a 25-20, 25-17 result.

UP NEXT: Carson (13-11, 1-2) jumped back into Sierra League play with Wooster (10-7, 1-2) Tuesday.

Dayton soccer bests White Pine, ties West Wendover

The Dust Devils’ defense played a big part in Dayton moving to 3-5-1 on the year with a 2-1 win over White Pine on Friday and a 1-1 draw with West Wendover on Saturday.

Noah Gibson and Alex Anguiano had the two goals for Dayton in the win over White Pine as Isaac Guadarrama and Juan Torres assisted on the two goals.

Gibson was on the receiving end of a through ball from Torres before putting the ball past the keeper. Anguiano ripped a hard shot to the opposite side of the goal in the second half as the game winner.

“We dominated the majority of the game and had plenty of scoring opportunities but couldn’t quite get the ball in the net,” said Dayton head coach Luis Melgarejo.

Against West Wendover, Luke Devibar put away the game’s first goal, taking advantage of a rebound off a West Wendover defender.

The Wolverines answered with a goal in the last five minutes of the first half, tying the contest at 1-1 which ended up being the final score.

“It was a tough fought game and the windy conditions didn’t help either team,” said Melgarejo.

UP NEXT: The Dust Devils hit the road to take on Whittell (0-7) in league play Friday.

Dayton girls soccer splits weekend

With a 2-1 loss to White Pine and a 1-0 win over West Wendover, the Dayton girls soccer team moved to 5-3-1 on the year.

UP NEXT: Dayton will travel west to take on Whittell (4-2-2) Friday.

Dust Devil volleyball sweeps North Valleys

Marissa Hein and Makayla Lawson combined for 19 kills as Dayton swept North Valleys Friday evening.

Maile Connor had a team-high in assists with 32 while her and Julie Rogacs each had three service aces.

With the 25-22, 26-24, 25-13 win, Dayton moves to 7-4 on the year and 6-4 in league play.

UP NEXT: The Dust Devils host Fernley (8-8, 7-2) Wednesday at home.

Cowlee leads Dayton golf at home meet

Emma Cowlee posted a 134 to lead Dayton girls golf in its home meet Monday evening.

Brandy Acosta and Kaydia Denton shot a 159 and 160, respectively, for the Dust Devils.

Truckee took home the team title with a top-four score of 403.

Coleville takes down Sierra Lutheran in straight sets

Sierra Lutheran volleyball fell to 6-3 on the year after dropping a match to Coleville 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 Saturday.

Rosalie Antonucci led the Falcons with four kills while Kati Boogman added three kills of her own.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran will get a week off before taking on Virginia City (5-3) on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Falcon girls golf dominates

With three of the top four finishers, the Sierra Lutheran girls golf team dominated the competition at Washoe Golf Course.

Ella Keating took second, Mikayla Talkington placed third and Alyssa Holmberg placed fourth as Sierra Lutheran secured the team title.

Abby Nelson also put together a birdie on hole No. 3, a personal best.