Prep roundup: Carson’s Beglin wins meet, Sierra Lutheran picks up sweep

Beglin takes individual title, Carson fifth at Hidden Valley

Karen Beglin took home the individual title at Hidden Valley Golf Course on Thursday after shooting a 73 on the afternoon.

As a team, Carson used 422 strokes to complete the course, which was good for fifth.

Bishop Manogue took home the team title with a 377.

Sarah Wiggins and Sophia Taggart finished two and three for Carson with scores of 97 and 118, respectively.

Brooke Gudmunson and Karrina Ferris rounded out the top five for the Senators as Gudmunson bested Ferris by one stroke with totals of 134 and 135, respectively.

Carson boys tennis bested by Bishop Manogue

Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins continued their high-quality play at No. 1 doubles for the Senators, taking all three of their sets against Bishop Manogue on Tuesday.

Tomita and Wiggins earned three team points with wins of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2, but the Miners pulled out the team win by a score of 12-6.

Devin Presley and Jacob Frazer also added a team point with a doubles win of 6-3 for Carson.

The final two team points came from Gabriel Fanning and Dante Whatley who picked up respective 6-3 and 6-1 wins in singles.

UP NEXT: Carson (1-4) will host Hug (0-6) Tuesday.

Girls tennis swept by Bishop Manogue

The Miners of Bishop Manogue held onto their home court advantage Tuesday, picking up an 18-0 win over Carson girls tennis.

The Senators’ freshmen doubles combination of Deepti Arun and Ashleigh Naranjo fell by a 6-3 score in one of the closer sets Carson played.

Alexsandra Knowlton and Isela Rodriguez played their opponents to a 6-4 score in the closest match of the day for the Senators.

Bishop Manogue sits at 5-1 on the season after a win later in the week over Spanish Springs.

UP NEXT: Carson (0-5) travels to Hug (0-6) Tuesday.

Dayton volleyball swept by Truckee

Dayton volleyball fell in straight sets to Truckee on Wednesday, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.

Kelly Cross finshed with a team-high 15 kills for Truckee.

UP NEXT: Dayton took on Lowry (2-6) Friday night before tangling with Churchill County (5-2) Saturday.

Sierra Lutheran defeats Sierra Sage Academy

Two of the three sets got a little interesting Wednesday, but the Falcon volleyball team came out on top of all three, winning 25-8, 27-25, 25-20.

The win was Sierra Lutheran’s second in a row this season.

UP NEXT: The Falcons (3-1) will host Smith Valley (7-4) Saturday.