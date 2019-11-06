Prep roundup: Qualifications for the state cross country meet, postseason play begins

Hannah Kaiser and Zachary Sever qualified as individuals for the state cross country meet at the 4A Northern Regional meet Saturday.

Kaiser and Sever took seventh place in their respective races to get a chance to run at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno for the third weekend in a row.

“I’m so honored to be able to compete at state again. I was lucky enough to go last year and I am so excited to be able to represent Northern Nevada again as a senior,” said Kaiser. “I didn’t start running until I was a junior, but it’s been one of the most formative experiences of my high school career.”

As teams, the Carson girls finished in fifth with 118 team points, missing the top-three mark to qualify as a unit for state. The Senator boys were seventh with 174 points.

For a full recap of the regional meet visit: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports/carson-douglas-sierra-lutheran-and-dayton-to-all-send-runners-to-state/

Sierra Lutheran sends entire team of underclassmen to state, nets boys regional winner

It was quite the Saturday afternoon for the Falcon cross country teams as Teagan Hansen took home the 1A/2A Northern Region title an hour after Sierra Lutheran’s girls team – made up entirely of underclassmen – punched its own ticket to the state meet.

Hansen said his goal is to win a state title, but enjoy the meet as well after finishing second last year.

“Just to win and have fun,” said Hansen of his goals Saturday. “I’m not looking for any specific time.”

Andreas Gilson also qualified for the boys state cross country meet as well.

Ava Zimmerman led the charge for the Falcon girls with a seventh place finish.

Kailey Fitzpatrick was 10th while Christi Kennedy and Sierra Carranza were 27th and 28th, respectively, for the Falcons.

Sending a team of entirely underclassmen to the state meet was more than exciting for Sierra Lutheran’s head coach.

“Incredible. Super proud of them,” said Falcon head coach Billy McHenry. “Ava (Zimmerman) super overachieved and Kailey Fitzpatrick was 10th. Just a great day. They overcame their rookie cross country coach.”

Dayton’s Logan advances to second consecutive state meet

Tyler Logan of Dayton punched his ticket to his second straight state cross country meet Saturday by taking seventh in 18:03 during the 3A Northern Region qualifying.

“I’m just happy I was able to make it again,” said Logan. “There’s a big hill and I was able to power up that. So I need to make sure I use the hills to my advantage.”

Carson boys soccer opens postseason

The Senator boys soccer team opened their postseason with a familiar foe in Hug Tuesday evening at home.

To see who survived and advanced, visit http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports

Dust Devil boys soccer cements postseason berth

With an 8-0 mercy rule win over Whittell on Friday, Dayton punched its ticket to the postseason in taking second place in 3A Northern League B.

The Dust Devils (7-7-1) will open against North Valleys (15-6-2) Thursday at 9 a.m. in Fallon.

Peter Miklich posted a hat trick for Dayton in the win over Whittell while Caleb Sumsion and Kaeden Fetters each tallied two scores.

Jose Castaneda also scored for Dayton. Isaac Guadarrama, Mariano Ayala and Levi Anguiano each had an assist in the blowout win.

“Slow start with only 2-0 lead at half and scored the other six in the second half,” said Dayton head coach Luis Melgarejo. “It was a great way to end the league, securing second place.”

Dayton High girls soccer caps season with win

A 2-1 win over Whittell was how the Dust Devil girls soccer team closed out its regular season Friday.

Elysia Torres and Kendra Gardner scored for Dayton, with a goal coming in each half of play.

Zolet Miklich and Gardner were credited with assists in the win as well.

Dayton ends the year with a 7-5-2 record in league play, netting it fourth place in 3A Northern League B and missing the postseason by one game.

Dayton wraps up its season with an 8-6-2 overall record and will lose two seniors to graduation in Gina Riggins and Perla Vega.

Sierra Lutheran volleyball closes regular season red hot

With a 3-0 sweep over Whittell on Friday, the Sierra Lutheran volleyball team ended its regular season by winning six of its final seven matches.

The Falcons clinched the two seed in the 1A west league after going 8-2 in league play.

Sierra Lutheran will open up postseason play Friday at 3 p.m. at Virginia City High School where the Falcons will tangle Round Mountain (7-6 overall).

It will mark the first meeting between the two schools this season.

Falcon football finishes out regular season

A 44-0 loss to Whittell is how the Sierra Lutheran football team closed out its regular season Saturday afternoon.

Sierra Lutheran wraps up the year with a 1-7 overall record.