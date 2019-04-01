Prep roundup: Reger shoots Douglas High past Carson High

The Carson and Douglas High softball teams had a preview of what should be to come later in the season between two rivals who are expected to be among the Northern 4A’s top teams at the Reed Tournament on Saturday.

Maddie Reger’s game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Tigers a 7-6 win over the Senators. After Douglas scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead after one inning, Carson answered with five runs to take a 6-4 lead in the top of the second. The Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second to tie the score 6-6.

Kedre Luschar and Amaya Mendeguia each had RBI during Carson’s five-run second. Douglas took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first in due part to scoring on a stolen base and Bailey Walter’s RBI single.

Alyssa Smokey had the big hit in the game for Douglas when she hit a two-run home run to tie the score 6-6 in the bottom of the second. Smokey also picked up the win on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings, not allowing a hit while striking out five and walking one. Smokey also went 3-for-3.

Reger, Kettja Bennett, and Walter all had two hits for Douglas. Mendeguia led Carson as she went 2-for-3. Carson also didn’t commit an error.

Carson ended up 3-2 in the tournament, beating Alhambra 10-5 on Friday and losing to Heritage 11-0 on Saturday.

CHS 10, Alahambra 5

Carson built a 10-1 lead on its way to the win. Mendeguia’s RBI sacrifice fly gave the Senators a 1-0 lead in the first. Carson then scored six runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead. Kassidy Cooley, Lauren Hawkins, Mendeguia and Jaliene Salciedo all had RBI in the inning. The big hit in the inning came when Cooley blasted a grand slam home run.

Salciedo was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings for the win.

Carson had nine hits as Mendeguia and Kailee Luschar each had two hits. The Senators also didn’t commit an error.

Heritage 11, CHS 0

Carson ran into a tough opponent in Heritage, which scored 11 runs over the first three innings. Kailee Luschar went 2-for-3 and Kedra Luschar, Bella Kordonowy and Camry Quilling all added a hit for CHS.

Dayton 14, Elko 0

Dayton came back in a big way against Elko on Saturday, routing Elko after a 4-1 loss to Elko on Friday. Amanda Woitas pitched the complete game shutout for Dayton, throwing a one-hitter while striking out nine over six innings in the game that was called due to the mercy rule.

The Dust Devils (7-4) scored two runs in the second with Shaye Thompson hitting a single to help spark the rally. Dayton scored six runs in the sixth to take a 14-0 lead. Aleea McGill-Howe, Tamia Powell, Elizabeth Vincent, Thompson and Gabrielle Dickenson all drove in runs during the inning.

Powell also homered in the fifth and Julie Rogacs homered in the fourth for Dayton. The Dust Devils had 11 hits as Thompson went 3-for-4 and Powell and Rogacs each added two hits.

BASEBALL

Carson drops three

The Senators were swept by St. Mary’s (Calif.) 7-1 and 13-3 in a doubleheader on Saturday and lost to El Cerrito 6-4 on Friday.

In the 7-1 defeat, Vernon Painter took the loss although he struck out nine over four innings. In the 13-3 loss, Jade Stotts, Kobe Morgan, Benavidez, Casey Martensen, and Delsin Roberts all had one hit for Carson.

El Cerrito 6, CHS 4

Carson scored three runs in the seventh inning before falling short. Jade Stotts had a single to help spark the seventh inning rally. Starting pitcher Justin Stevens struck out three over three innings in taking the loss for CHS. Garritt Benavidez had two hits to lead the Senators.

TRACK

CHS strong at Reed Invitational

The Carson High girls track team finished fifth at the Reed Invitional. Carson scored 66 points to finish behind Spring Creek (87.25), McQueen (76.25), Reed (76) and Douglas 70).

Ashley Britt had another strong meet as she won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.26. Britt was also fifth and second among Northern 4A finishers in the 100 hurdlers in 16.86. Pradere won the 1600 in 5:16.11 while Hannah Kaiser was eighth in 5:43.80.

Carson was also strong in the relays. The Senators won the 4×200 relay with Taryn Encinas, Annicka Wick, Natalyn Wakeling and Britt in 1:49.76 and CHS also on the 4×800 with Kaiser, Gabriela Lopez, McKenna Budd and Claire Cartier in 10:37.61.

CHS placed second in the 4×400 in 4:15.61 with Wick, Katherine Oppedahl, Britt and Prader and took fourth in 52.25 with Encinas, Erica Basa, Wick and Wakeling.

Merce Tarrayo also placed second in the shot put at 35-6, Basa took seventh in the triple jump at 32-5 and Wakeling was sixth in the 100 at 13.31.

Carson’s boys also had a number of strong efforts in finishig seventh with 49 points. CHS finished behind Reed (107.5), McQueen (96), Reno (73), Spanish Springs (61). Manogue (54) and Damonte Ranch (49).

Ben Granados had an outstanding effort in the 400, finishing second with a personal best 51.80. In a strong 800 filed, Ethan Byasse took 7th in 2:05.55 and Hunter Rauh was eighth in 2:05.55. Walker MacKenzie won the frosh-soph 800 for CHS in 2:12.95.

Zach Sever finished fourth in the 1600 in 4:44.65 and was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:05.15 and Jakob Heller was fourth in the triple jump at 39-8.

Carson was also strong in the relays, winning the 4×800 in 8:39.03 with Sever, Byasse, Matthies and Rauh. CHS was third in the 4×200 with Miguel Becerra, Gilbert Vasquez-Polanco, Dominic Martinez and Granados in 1:34.81, and the Senators were fourth in the 4×400 in 3:39.84 with Matthies, Byasse, Granados and Rauh.

Martinez, Nicholas Batien, Hunter Matthies and Jacob Crossman also won the frosh-soph 4×400 in 3:43.53.