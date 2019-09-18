Prep Roundup: Zach Sever leads Carson High cross country

Zach Sever became the second Senators’ boy to win the Nevada Union Cross Country Invitational on Saturday and did so in a record-breaking time.

Sever’s finish of 16:25 was the second-fastest Carson boys finish ever at the race, according to his father, Sean Sever.

As a team, the Senators took ninth of 22 competing schools with 264 team points. Reed brought home the team title with 78.

Walter MacKenzie was 47th for Carson, crossing the line in 18:32, while Jakob Heller and Asher Koch were 70th and 73rd, respectively.

Ethan Baulerle (88th), Dominic Valdez (103rd) and Kyle Holloway (105th) round out the Carson boys varsity runners.

Senators’ girls sixth in Grass Valley

The Carson girls also ran at the Nevada Union Cross Country Invitational on Saturday and left the meet with a sixth place finish as a squad.

The Senators ended the meet with 199 team points while Madera won the team title with 43.

Hannah Kalser led all Senators’ runners with a 12th-place finish in 20:57.

Sophomore Claire Cartier and freshman Sydney Romero crossed the line right next to each other in 46th and 47th, respectively.

Samantha Schofield and Hailey Ponczoch were 58th and 60th, respectively, while Ava Brehm was 81st in 25:41.

Carson sophomore Ginger Cullom completed the meet in 28:45 as the final Carson finisher.

Dust Devils volleyball sweeps Fallon

All three sets were contested Saturday, but Dayton came out in front of each, sweeping Fallon 27-25, 25-20, 25-22.

Taylor Kinney led the Dust Devils in kills with seven while fellow senior Tamia Powell posted a team-high 21 digs.

Powell also had a team-high 20 assists as the Dust Devils improved to 5-3.

UP NEXT: Dayton will travel up to Sparks to clash with the Railroaders (0-4) Wednesday.

Dayton, Sierra Lutheran run North Tahoe Invitational

Dayton sent three runners to the North Tahoe Invitational on Friday with junior Tyler Logan finishing 14th in the boys varsity race.

Ashlynn Barwig and Abigail Harker ran neck-and-neck with each other in the girls varsity race, crossing the line in 32nd and 33rd, respectively.

Sierra Lutheran’s Kailey Fitzpatrick took ninth in 28:29 during the freshmen/sophomore girls cross country race in Tahoe City, California.

Sierra Carranza and Ava Zimmerman were 26th and 27th, respectively, in the same race.

On the boys side, the Falcons’ Andreas Gilson was 43rd in the varsity race in 24:32 while Jacob Tack took 85th in 28:20.

William Webster was Sierra Lutheran’s top sophomore finisher, taking 13th in the boys race, while Flynn Scheibe was 16th in the boys freshmen race.

Falcon volleyball falls to Smith Valley

Sierra Lutheran volleyball dropped its weekend contest with Smith Valley in straight sets Saturday, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.

Rosalie Antonucci led the Falcons with three aces while also posting two digs and a kill.

Jade Chapman had two kills and three assists for Sierra Lutheran while her teammate Kati Boogman had four digs and three kills.

UP NEXT: The Falcons (3-2) host Coleville (6-5) Tuesday.

Keating leads Falcon girls golf

Ella Keating helped Sierra Lutheran take second place as a team after Keating finished second as an individual last Wednesday.

The Falcons ended the day with a team score of 475 while Keating shot an 86.

Sierra Lutheran football bested by Smith Valley

Sierra Lutheran football fell to Smith Valley, 64-0, Saturday in 8-man action.

The Bulldogs had three rushers who posted over 100 yards on the ground and combined for eight touchdowns.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (1-3) gets a week off before taking on Coleville (2-1) Sept. 28.

Dayton girls soccer pummels West Wendover, boys fall

Ashley Guadarrama was selected as the Dust Devils’ player of the game in a 7-0 win over West Wendover on Saturday.

The Dayton boys surrendered a goal in the first half in falling 1-0 to the Wolverines.