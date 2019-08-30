Prep tennis roundup: Carson High teams lose to Reed

The Carson High girls tennis team dropped its second match to start the year, falling to Reed 16-2.

Both of Carson’s wins came on the doubles court as Lola Works and Makenna Brown secured a 6-2 win, while Alexsandra Knowlton and Isela Rodriguez grabbed a 6-1 victory.

The Carson boys also fell to 0-2 to start the year with the Senators second consecutive 11-7 match loss — this time to Reed.

Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins swiped three points with wins in doubles (6-1, 6-1 and 6-2).

Gabriel Fanning picked up two wins in singles with a 6-1 and a 6-4 win over Reed’s Zachary Ruward and Brandon Starley, respectively.

Dante Whatley and Benjamin Tureson each added another win in singles.

Both Carson squads will look for their first win as the Senator boys host Spanish Springs (0-1) Tuesday while the girls will head up to Sparks face an 0-2 Cougars team.

Douglas drops both ends to Bishop Manogue

Douglas dropped both ends of its boys and girls tennis matches against Bishop Manogue on Thursday afternoon.

In singles Zack Unger won one set, 6-1, and Connor Blaha picked up his first win as a singles player, 6-3, as Douglas fell by a 15-3 final.

Austin Sullivan and Tyler Gunderson won one set 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

“We were soundly beat by a very good team,” said head coach Rod Smith. “Yet, all of our players can’t wait to get back on the court against our next opponent. Our guys love to play.

“These guys showed a glimpse of what they’re capable of. It’s going to be fun watching them continue to improve throughout the course of this season,” said Smith.

Tarkanian sweeps, but Tiger girls fall 11-7

Freshman Ava Tarkanian went 3-0, beating Manogue No. 1 Audrey Priest 6-4 to close out the match. Tarkanian won her other two sets 6-4 and 6-1.

Junior Natalie Alexander went 2-1 in singles on the day with wins of 6-2 and 6-0, coming against Manogue’s Julia Kip and Malia Pope.

Senior Amanda Shaffer went 1-2, losing a close match 6-4 in the first round to Kip.

In doubles, junior Maggie Hutchings and freshman Anna Elias went 1-2 over the course of the match with a 6-4 win.

The Tiger boys are back in action Tuesday at Damonte Ranch (1-0) while the girls will play at Damonte Ranch against a Mustang team that opened its season Thursday.