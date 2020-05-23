Providenti leads Silver Oak field at Dayton Valley

Nick Providenti shot an 85 in extremely windy conditions for the low gross score as the Silver Oak Sunday Men’s Club traveled May 17 to Dayton Valley Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Providenti, Alex Talmant and Jason Clark, all tied for first with 81.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Bert Wells led the way with a low net 79, followed by Paul Jorgensen with 80. Alvin Athie and Scott Lusty tied for third with 83.

In the third flight, Chris Wood shot a low net 80, followed by Eric Moormann with 81 and Brad Williams with 83.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 25 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet if health precautions permit, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.