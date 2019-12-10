Quick start powers Carson High girls basketball to first win

A 15-0 first quarter shot the Carson High girls basketball team out of the gate and the Senators held onto the lead the rest of the night en route to a 37-19 win over Reed.

It was a solid showing defensively for the Senators, who tallied steal after steal in the early going to keep the Raiders off the board.

Abby Golik got the offense started with a triple from the wing as Carson took a 6-0 lead early.

From there, Lilian Bouza took over for Carson picking up two steals in the opening quarter that led to easy layups in transition.

The Senators defense remained solid through the first half, allowing Reed to just nine points by halftime.

Reed held a size advantage on the block, but the Senators were able to keep the Raiders’ two bigs, Jasmin Churchill and Alexandria Schiller, to just a combined 13 points when all was said and done.

“It’s definitely quickness,” said Carson head coach Douglas Whisler. “Our girls, even though they aren’t big, they play big.”

That quickness brought players like Camryn Quilling, Naycy Alvarez and Madison Rabideau into passing lanes for takeaways throughout the night.

Whisler and the Senators know they’ll play plenty of games this season without a size advantage on the block.

However, Carson’s speed pestered Reed plenty Tuesday night and the Senators have every intention of keeping up the pressure over the rest of the season.

“Our practices are so intense. We’re working on boxing out all the time. These girls, they just work hard,” said Whisler.

With a 21-9 lead at the halftime intermission, Carson maintained a double-digit lead through the second half before the final buzzer sounded.

Bouza led the Senators’ offensive efforts with 11 points while Golik and Bella Kordonowy added nine points each.

“It looked a little ugly to me in the first half, but it’s just the beginning of the season stuff,” Whisler said.

The win marked Carson’s first of the early season (1-1) and the Senators start the year 1-0 on their home floor.

Moving forward, Whisler is hoping Carson can continue to grow in confidence on the offensive end as the season progresses.

“The girls confidence. The girls free throw shooting and confidence on their shots,” Whisler said.

UP NEXT: Carson is back in action on its home floor Wednesday as the Senators challenge Lassen (1-4), who will be coming in from Susanville, California.