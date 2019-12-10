Reed’s speed overmatches Carson boys in home opener

Carson High boys basketball open its home slate of the regular season with a Reed squad coming off a regional semifinal appearance last season.

The speed and athleticism of the Raiders showed as the Senators found themselves on the wrong end of a 78-55 loss Tuesday night.

The Raiders quickness was apparent from the opening tip as Reed ran up and down the floor in transition, looking for easy buckets anywhere it could get them.

Reed jumped out to a 15-2 lead behind three triples, two of which came from Kellen George, who ended the night with a game-high 23 points.

Carson trailed 30-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Senators showed flashes of their strengths in the second.

As the Senators cut down on Reed’s scoring opportunities in transition, Carson’s offense had time to settle in before half.

“Our point of emphasis today was to get back on defense,” said Carson head coach Jordan Glover. “That’s a big learning lesson for us. We’re young and inexperienced and I need to have some more patience with that part.”

Out of a Reed timeout, Carson went on a 7-2 run pushed by a Joey Summers 3-pointer from the wing and a strong take through the lane on Carson’s next possession.

Summers closed out the half with a triple as he faded away into Reed’s bench to bring Carson within 14 at the break, 44-30. Carson’s junior point guard ended the night with a team-high 17 points.

“Once we made that adjustment, it was an even game,” said Glover. “We had just dug ourselves too big a hole.”

After closing the deficit in the second quarter, the Senators found themselves struggling to slow Reed’s offense again in the third quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Trey Stevens and George pushed Reed’s lead to 22 points.

Carson mounted an 8-1 run around a Glover timeout, but the Raiders closed the quarter with a 7-0 run of their own.

Offensively, the Senators found more rhythm in their first few games of the season, but Glover knows Carson is growing into its system.

“This one was the first one we felt a little out of sorts. It’s good for us that it’s early,” said Glover. “I know we’re going to be better from this.”

Glover admitted Reed’s fast style of play is something Carson will see plenty of throughout the year in league play.

Brandon ‘Sunshine’ Graunke and Alex Robinson ended the night with 10 and six points, respectively, with each creating a few baskets through added hustle.

Parsa Hadjighasemi ended the contest with nine points.

“The pushed us out offensively and made us uncomfortable,” Glover added.

UP NEXT: Carson (1-4) will head back to California through a long weekend where it will take on Rancho Mirage (4-4) Thursday, Rio Americano (4-2) Friday and Stevenson (1-1) Saturday.