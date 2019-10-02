Regli leads Fallon cross country in Truckee

Fallon’s cross country team competed in the Truckee Invite on Saturday.

Sophomore Savanna Regli led all Fallon runners with a 10th-place finish, completing the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 9 seconds. Sophomore Zoey Brown finished 29th in 24:35.

For the boys, also competing at 5,000 meters, freshman Cameron Christy led the team with a 22:38 followed by freshman Quentin Dowler at 23:59. Freshman Gerik Wassmuth finished the race in 27:09 and junior Mason Adams ended in 32:39.