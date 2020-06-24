Remer commits to Arizona State wrestling

In order to describe the type of wrestler Arizona State will be getting next season, you have to look at the body of work of Carson High’s David Remer.

The top of Remer’s resume reads – 195-pound state champ – but the route in which the newest Sun Devil made it all possible is the only way to know whom he is.

A steadfast work ethic carried the outgoing Senator from a second place finish at the Class 4A state tournament in 2018 to a title the following season.

It’s that same work ethic that earned Remer an opportunity at Arizona State.

“For me, wrestling is more of a lifestyle,” said Remer, who signed his Letter of Intent with ASU over the weekend. “It becomes a part of your everyday life. … Everything I try to do is based on the sole fact of, does it make me better at wrestling?”

The path to Tempe

Carson High head coach Nick Redwine won’t dispute the self-characterizations of one of the more prolific, yet down to earth high school wrestlers he’s had a chance to coach.

After winning the Class 4A 195-pound state title in mid-February, Redwine said Remer was discussing college possibilities across all levels before assistant coach Nick Schlager interrupted.

“’You are a Division I wrestler and you need to start looking at it that way’” said Schlager to Remer, according to Redwine.

Even though the interest from Arizona State wasn’t there initially, Remer turned to his own focus toward the Sun Devils.

“I just kind of reached out since they weren’t reaching out to me – might as well just try. It ended up working out,” said Remer.

While on the mat, Remer feels his biggest strength is his sturdiness and it will have to be as the soon-to-be college freshman plans on hopping into work at the 197-pound weight division.

It won’t be an easy path as four ASU wrestlers classified to 197 in 2019 – all of which were underclassmen.

However, having to work a little harder for his spot has never dulled Remer’s sense of competition.

“My goal for this next year is to become an all-American,” said Remer. “My over-arching goal is to become a national champ, which I think is every person’s goal when they come to this kind of level.”

Remer hasn’t had a chance to visit his future home yet, but when the high school state champ does get to step on campus, he says he is leaning toward studying mechanical engineering.