Remer takes 8th at Reno Tournament of Champions

RENO – With a number of early exits and a tough finish for 195-pounder David Remer, the Reno Tournament of Champions didn’t go the way Carson High head coach Nick Redwine had envisioned.

Remer was the only Senator wrestler who advanced into the second day and opened up his own Day Two with a 7-2 loss to eventual runner-up Guillermo Escobedo of Hacienda Heights, California.

The opening round loss came in the quarterfinals of the 195-pound bracket, dropping Remer into the consolation rounds.

His first match in the consolation, he won by fall in 5:42 after jumping out to a 4-0 lead early.

It was his opponents rebound to make it 4-4 in the second left Remer with some work to do in the final period.

After an early escape, Remer paused during a brief stoppage and looked at his foot before finishing off Daniel Miranda (Somerset Academy) with a pin.

It turned out to be Remer’s last match of the day as Redwine said the Senator senior was unable to put weight on his foot, following the match.

“It was pretty swollen and he had a flat part that they think might have fractured,” said Redwine after the match Saturday.

Even with the two forfeits to finish out his tournament, Remer left Reno with an eighth-place finish at the Tournament of Champions.

Redwine said it was his decision to scratch Remer from his remaining matches, noting the senior made it clear in the preseason his goal this year is to win a state title.

“I have no doubt I could have kept him wrestling,” said Redwine. “One of his goals this year is to win a state title and I just felt if there’s something wrong, I want to get it fixed as soon as possible so he’s healthy going into the regional tournament. He wanted to keep going.”

As a team, Carson finished 67th of 111 teams with 24 team points just behind Reno schools such as Reed (54th, 33 points), McQueen (56th, 32.5) and Spanish Springs (57th, 30.5).

Poway (Poway, California) won the team title with 243.5 team points.



Carson’s remaining results

The Senators also picked up wins from Izayah Pando and Thomas Leggot in their opening round matches at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Pando, who wrestled at 160 pounds lost in his opening match by decision before bouncing back with a first round consolation pin.

Pando pinned Gabriel Garcia of Adams City in 2:34 to open up the consolation bracket before losing by fall in his next match.

Leggot opened his Tournament of Champions with a first round pin at 170 pounds in 1:23.

His next two matches went the opposite direction as Leggot was knocked out of competition after being pinned twice in the first round of each of his next two matches.

Max Harris also secured a win at 138 pounds for the Senators, which came by fall in the first round of the consolation.

“Other than David we did not wrestle really well,” said Redwine. “Just to win a match at that tournament is great. I was kind of hoping we’d get some surprises, but it just didn’t happen.”

UP NEXT: Carson will head to Winnemucca this weekend for another tournament.

